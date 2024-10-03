James Blunt vows to change name based on public vote if album hits number one

3 October 2024, 05:21 | Updated: 3 October 2024, 05:24

James Blunt attends the Greed European Premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto)
Singer James Blunt has vowed to change his name based on a public vote if his album hits number one. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

James Blunt has promised to legally change his name to the most popular suggestion from the public, if the re-release of his debut studio album hits number one in the charts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British singer-songwriter said his 2004 album Back To Bedlam, which features hit songs Goodbye My Lover and You're Beautiful, is being re-released on October 11 to mark 20 years since its debut.

"Wanna ruin my life?," the 50-year-old wrote on X.

"I'm legally changing my name if 'Back To Bedlam' 20th Anniversary Edition reaches No.1.

"Comment your name suggestions below, and the most-liked comment wins."

A popular name suggested was Blunty McBluntface - a parody of Boaty McBoatface which went viral after a campaign to find a name for the UK's polar research ship in 2016.

The ship was later named the RRS Sir David Attenborough, but one of its robotic submarines was given the title Boaty McBoatface instead.

The post, which had almost two million views, also featured names included Princess Consuela Banana Hammock - referencing the Friends episode where Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay changes her name.

Blunt, known for his self-deprecating humour, joked that it was "the most important democratic moment of the year".

"I know you've heard the rumours and they're true," Blunt said in a video on X.

"I'm re-releasing my debut album Back To Bedlam on October 11, something that has kept me consistently rich for the past 20 years.

"So as a way to give back to you, my adoring public, if Back To Bedlam re-enters the charts at number one, I will legally change my name.

"What will I change it to? Well that's entirely up to you.

"I've been called many things in my life. The most hated man in pop. Annoying. James Beige.

"I'll let the people decide. But if it doesn't go to number one I'm not changing my name."

James Blunt
Blunt is known for his self-deprecating humour. Picture: Alamy

