James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one. Picture: Alamy / Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

James Blunt will not have to change his name to Blunty McBluntface after the star failed to top the UK albums chart.

The 50-year-old musician had vowed to legally change his name if fans bumped the 20th-anniversary edition of his debut album Back To Bedlam to the number one spot this week.

However, figures released by the Official Charts Company on Friday revealed the star had been beaten to the top spot by a remix album of Charl XCX's smash release Brat.

Blunt had previously appealed to his fans to buy the anniversary edition in a bid to top the UK albums chart.

Releasing a comic video to social media following the news, the singer appeared relieved as he jumped on a sofa and punched the air.

In exchange, the singer said, he would allow the British public to choose his name.

Following an online appeal, the name 'Blunty McBluntface' was chosen - a parody of Boaty McBoatface, a campaign to find a name for the UK's polar research ship that went viral in 2016.

The Old Harrovian and ex-member of the Household Cavalry received five Grammy nominations following the release of his chart-topping first album, including song of the year for You're Beautiful.

Two decades on and the re-release has landed at number seven, according to the Official Charts Company.

It comes after the singer, real name Charlotte Aitchison, released a new version of her Brat album, featuring collaborations with the likes of Ariana Grande, The 1975 and Kesha.

Beaten to the top spot by XCX, the pop hitmaker's original 'Brat' album - labelled the 'album of the summer' - peaked at number two following its release in June.

In the lead-up to this week's charts announcement, Blunt posted a photo to X, formerly Twitter, of the words "brat to bedlam" featuring the album's signature fuzzy black font and neon green cover.

In the post he warned the alternative pop singer that "Blunty McBluntface is coming for you".

Charli XCX's "brat girl summer" sent TikTok into a spiral earlier this year, when the Cambridge-born singer's combination of grunge and hyper-feminine managed to inspire a trend that became a lifestyle.

Her album was a hit online and her collaboration with Billie Eilish on the song Guess saw the track soar to number one in the UK singles chart - with the catchy tune Apple also making it into the top 10.

Elsewhere in the albums chart, The Mighty Several by former Housemartins vocalist Paul Heaton has debuted at number two, while Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet is in at number three.

The rest of the top five is comprised of Moon Music by Coldplay, which was last week's frontrunner, and The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess by US star Chappell Roan.

Over in the singles chart, Carpenter's song Taste has spent its eighth week in a row at number one, according to the Official Charts Company.

The duet Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars is in at number two while Sailor Song by US singer Gigi Perez is at number three.

At number four is I Love You, I'm Sorry by pop singer Gracie Abrams with Somedays by Sonny Fodera, Jazzy and DOD rounding out the top five.