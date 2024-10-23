James Blunt reignites 18-year feud with 'two-faced' Noel Gallagher as he calls out stars that have been 'mean' to him

James Blunt has reignited his 18-year feud with Noel Gallagher. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

James Blunt has branded Noel Gallagher “two-faced” after the Oasis singer moved house because he “was fed up with his songs”.

Blunt, 50, has hit out at a slew of celebrities who wronged him throughout his long career in music.

According to Blunt, who lived near Gallagher in Ibiza, the Oasis star moved out of his home because he couldn’t stand his “s*** songs”.

“I bumped into Noel Gallagher the other day. He'd said he was leaving Ibiza and selling up his house because he couldn't handle me writing my s*** songs down the road from him, house prices subsequently went up after he’s left,” he told the How to Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast.

“Whenever I see him, he's really sweet to my face. I think everyone's sweet to each other's faces.”

James Blunt has branded the Oasis star "two-faced.". Picture: Alamy

“It's just with the courage of a microphone and a journalist and trying to show off a little, they'll do something different.”

Noel had previously admitted he didn’t want to live near Blunt because of his “terrible music”.

Blunt continued: “To your face he’s a coward. He said he couldn’t have me writing my s****y songs just down the road from him.”

Gallagher isn’t the only star to hit out at Blunt’s music of the years, with Paul Weller and Damon Albarn also making their opinions known.

Elizabeth asked him: “I want to talk to you a bit about award ceremonies, because they haven't been happy places for you a lot of the time, even when you win…Because you've had people really slag you off at them, Paul Weller.”

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noal Gallagher. Picture: Getty

James responded: “I did. I did go through a session, didn't I, then Paul Weller was mean. I don't know where”.

Weller had previously said “he'd rather eat his own s*** than work with James.” while Blur star Damon refused to have his photograph taken with him.

Blunt said: “Damon apparently refused to be in the same picture as me so I was going through this really weird experience.

“Suddenly where they kept me back in my dressing room and they kept saying, you can't come out and they were being really shady with me while they gathered all the musicians.

“And then they took the photo and then they said, ‘okay, now you can come out’ as Damon walked off and got in his car and then they took a second photo with all the musicians except Damon.“And I don't know which is on the wall, but I can take a guess. So it was just really weird behaviour.”