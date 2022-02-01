Tory MP James Brokenshire's widow: It's time to get lung cancer fight back on track

1 February 2022, 09:15 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 09:53

By Asher McShane

The widow of James Brokenshire, who died after suffering from lung cancer aged 53, has called for the fight against it to "get back on track" as the nation heads out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cathy Brokenshire told LBC: “I just want the fight for lung cancer to get back on track.

“With the pandemic things have slipped, people were told to stay at home, stay away from their GPs, so it’s time to get things back on track again.

“James was a never-smoker. He was diagnosed late 2017 and he stood down on his 50th birthday in 2018.

“Then unfortunately 3 years later he coughed up a bit of blood and got confirmed on his 53rd birthday the cancer had returned.

“Early diagnosis is the key. If anyone thinks they are suffering, contact their GP and the NHS.

“I’m supporting the Roy Castle lung cancer foundation and I would suggest having a look at their website.

“We’re desperately trying to raise as much money as we can to help the fight and help the research.”

Mrs Brokenshire wants to help break down the stigma surrounding lung cancer, with many people incorrectly believing it is only caused by smoking.

She said of her husband: "He never smoked and my understanding is 15% or more people that suffer with lung cancer never smoked.

Mr Brokenshire, who served as Northern Ireland secretary and security minister, was first diagnosed with the disease after coughing up a small amount of blood in 2017.

He underwent surgery to remove the upper lobe of his right lung, after which appeared to be making a full recovery.

The pandemic meant that some of his regular scans were delayed for several months, and after he again coughed up blood in December 2020, it was confirmed the cancer had returned and the rest of his right lung was removed.

Last summer, he learned the disease had spread to other parts of his body.

Doctors tried various lines of treatment, including immunotherapy, but an infection developed in his remaining lung and his condition deteriorated as he struggled to get enough oxygen.

A few days after being put on a ventilator, Mr Brokenshire passed away on October 7.

She is working with the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation to get lung cancer services back on track after they were dealt a blow by the coronavirus pandemic.

A tribute page set up by the politician's family for people to share memories and photographs, and donate to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation in his memory, has raised more than £65,500.

To find out more about the fundraiser, visit jamesbrokenshire.muchloved.com.

