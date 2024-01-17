James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison for two more years after missing parole deadline

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison for at least two more years after missing his chance to appeal a parole board's decision to not free him.

Venables initially had his parole bid rejected in December last year and was given until last week to appeal the board's decision.

James' mum Denise Fergus told the Mirror that she was delighted Venables will be kept behind bars.

“This is the best way to start the year," Ms Fergus said.

James Bulger. Picture: PA

Venables was ten years old when he killed James Bulger in 1993.

The 41-year-old killer has returned to prison twice since being released for James' murder.

Kym Morris, a spokeswoman for James' mum Denise Fergus, said at the time: "This is the day Denise has waited for years. The prospect of him coming out was terrifying as we knew he'd harm again.

"This is a day we celebrate and we thank the parole board for making the correct decision."

There is a chance Venables could spend even longer in prison if new plans to keep reoffending criminals in jail for longer are passed.

Alex Chalk is drawing up plans to keep dangerous criminals in prison for longer. Picture: Getty

Justice secretary Alex Chalk and his predecessor Dominic Raab had argued that Venables was a danger to society and should not be released, though he was still granted a hearing.

Mr Chalk said: “James Bulger’s barbaric murder was a crime that shocked the nation and I welcome the Parole Board’s decision to keep his killer behind bars.

“Public protection is our number one priority which is why I opposed Jon Venables’ release and this Government is reforming the parole system to introduce a stronger ministerial check on the release of the most dangerous offenders.”

After two weeks, the parole board decided it was too much of a risk to release Venables as he still poses a threat in society.

He can reapply for parole again in two years.

Venables murdered James with Robert Thompson in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1993.

Both Venables and Thompson were released after spending less than eight years in a reoffenders unit, with new identities.

Venables has been recalled to prison twice for making sexual images of children.