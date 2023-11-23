James Cleverly apologises for calling MP 'sh**', but denies calling Stockton a 'sh**hole'

James Cleverly has aplogised for calling a Labour MP "s**t". Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

James Cleverly has apologised for using "unparliamentary language" after calling a Labour MP "sh**", a source close to the Home Secretary said, but denies calling Stockton North a "sh*thole".

Mr Cleverly has been under pressure to say sorry following claims he called Alex Cunningham's Stockton North constituency a "sh**hole".

Now, a source close to Mr Cleverly said his off-the-cuff remark in the Commons had been directed towards the MP, rather than his constituency.

"James made a comment. He called Alex Cunningham a sh** MP. He apologises for unparliamentary language," the source said.

"As was made clear yesterday, he would never criticise Stockton. He's campaigned in Stockton and is clear that it is a great place."

The mayor of Stockton North has since spoken out, welcoming the Mr Cleverly's apology,

In an X/Twitter post, Ben Houchen wrote: "Whatever was said, the speculation dragged Stockton's name through the mud, which is unacceptable.

"We're all human & he's a good guy who made a mistake."

This comes after he had previously hit out at "childish and unprofessional language used by Westminster politicians" as he said his area is a "wonderful place" with a "passionate and proud community".

Cleverly was accused of calling the Stockton North constituency - which sits within the Tees Valley - a "sh**hole" by Labour's Alex Cunningham.

He had asked Rishi Sunak why 34% of children there were living in poverty during Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions.

Microphones in the Commons picked up a response as Sunak got up to reply, which Cunningham said showed Cleverly insulting his constituency.

Cleverly denied using the insult and his spokesman said he was "disappointed" to have been accused of doing so.

James Cleverly has aplogised but denies calling the constituency a "sh*thole". Picture: Alamy

But his fellow Tory, Houchen, tweeted on Thursday to demand an apology.

He said: "I'm not interested in excuses and I will always put our area above party politics, and it is clear to me that the home secretary should apologise for dragging Stockton's name through the mud.

"Having made huge progress in recent years with major investment, thousands of jobs and Teesside forging a brighter future in the industries of the future including a new era of steelmaking, this type of language only furthers the outdated and inaccurate stereotypes we've battled for years.

"We're a wonderful place and a passionate and proud community, and people across the world are looking at the exciting future that is emerging before us - but childish and unprofessional language used by Westminster politicians, who should know better, does nothing to help our plans for progress."

Cunningham had called on Cleverly to apologise on Wednesday.

Houchen hit out at Cleverly. Picture: Alamy

"This comment shames the home secretary, the Government and his party and he should apologise," he posted to X.

In a point of order in the Commons after PMQs, Cunningham told MPs: "He was seen and heard to say 'because it's a sh**hole'. I know he is denying being the culprit, but the audio is clear and has been checked, and checked, and checked again.

"There is no doubt that these comments shame the home secretary, this rotten government, and the Tory Party. He is clearly unfit for his high office."

The speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, did not hear the comment. But his deputy, Dame Eleanor Laing, said she understood "the alleged words were not actually used".

A spokesman for Cleverly said on Wednesday: "He did not say that, and would not. He's disappointed people would accuse him of doing so."