James Cleverly apologises for calling MP 'sh**', but denies calling Stockton a 'sh**hole'

23 November 2023, 15:09 | Updated: 23 November 2023, 16:32

James Cleverly has aplogised for calling a Labour MP "s**t".
James Cleverly has aplogised for calling a Labour MP "s**t". Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

James Cleverly has apologised for using "unparliamentary language" after calling a Labour MP "sh**", a source close to the Home Secretary said, but denies calling Stockton North a "sh*thole".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Cleverly has been under pressure to say sorry following claims he called Alex Cunningham's Stockton North constituency a "sh**hole".

Now, a source close to Mr Cleverly said his off-the-cuff remark in the Commons had been directed towards the MP, rather than his constituency.

"James made a comment. He called Alex Cunningham a sh** MP. He apologises for unparliamentary language," the source said.

"As was made clear yesterday, he would never criticise Stockton. He's campaigned in Stockton and is clear that it is a great place."

The mayor of Stockton North has since spoken out, welcoming the Mr Cleverly's apology,

In an X/Twitter post, Ben Houchen wrote: "Whatever was said, the speculation dragged Stockton's name through the mud, which is unacceptable.

"We're all human & he's a good guy who made a mistake."

This comes after he had previously hit out at "childish and unprofessional language used by Westminster politicians" as he said his area is a "wonderful place" with a "passionate and proud community".

Cleverly was accused of calling the Stockton North constituency - which sits within the Tees Valley - a "sh**hole" by Labour's Alex Cunningham.

He had asked Rishi Sunak why 34% of children there were living in poverty during Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions.

Microphones in the Commons picked up a response as Sunak got up to reply, which Cunningham said showed Cleverly insulting his constituency.

Cleverly denied using the insult and his spokesman said he was "disappointed" to have been accused of doing so.

Read more: James Cleverly denies calling Labour MP's Stockton constituency a 'sh**hole' in PMQs

James Cleverly has aplogised but denies calling the constituency a "sh*thole".
James Cleverly has aplogised but denies calling the constituency a "sh*thole". Picture: Alamy

But his fellow Tory, Houchen, tweeted on Thursday to demand an apology.

He said: "I'm not interested in excuses and I will always put our area above party politics, and it is clear to me that the home secretary should apologise for dragging Stockton's name through the mud.

"Having made huge progress in recent years with major investment, thousands of jobs and Teesside forging a brighter future in the industries of the future including a new era of steelmaking, this type of language only furthers the outdated and inaccurate stereotypes we've battled for years.

Read more: Chancellor hails NI cut as crucial ‘first step’ in reducing the amount of tax paid by Brits in wake of Autumn Statement

"We're a wonderful place and a passionate and proud community, and people across the world are looking at the exciting future that is emerging before us - but childish and unprofessional language used by Westminster politicians, who should know better, does nothing to help our plans for progress."

Cunningham had called on Cleverly to apologise on Wednesday.

Houchen hit out at Cleverly
Houchen hit out at Cleverly. Picture: Alamy

"This comment shames the home secretary, the Government and his party and he should apologise," he posted to X.

In a point of order in the Commons after PMQs, Cunningham told MPs: "He was seen and heard to say 'because it's a sh**hole'. I know he is denying being the culprit, but the audio is clear and has been checked, and checked, and checked again.

"There is no doubt that these comments shame the home secretary, this rotten government, and the Tory Party. He is clearly unfit for his high office."

The speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, did not hear the comment. But his deputy, Dame Eleanor Laing, said she understood "the alleged words were not actually used".

A spokesman for Cleverly said on Wednesday: "He did not say that, and would not. He's disappointed people would accuse him of doing so."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Geert Wilders

Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch election

Javier Milei pauses while addressing supporters

Donald Trump tells president-elect Javier Milei he plans to visit Argentina

The construction worker had to wait for his moment to escape the blaze

'A very close all': Crane driver hailed as a hero for winching carpenter out of burning high-rise tower

Dani Alves

Spanish prosecutors seek nine-year jail term for Dani Alves in sex assault trial

It is Bristol Airport's newest multi-faith area.

Move over Sagrada Familia!: Bristol Airport mocked online over 'multi-faith area' that looks like a 'bus stop'

India Tunnel Collapse

Rescue of 41 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel reaches last stretch of digging

Israeli soldiers

Gaza ceasefire to begin on Friday morning, with aid to follow afterwards

Israel and Hamas are due to begin a four day truce

First 13 hostages to be freed on Friday after Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire for 7am tomorrow

The scene in Dublin city centre shortly after the stabbing incident.

Five people, including three young children, injured in stabbing attack near girls' school in Dublin

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron visits Israel as four day truce is delayed until Friday morning.

'I've seen things I will never forget': David Cameron visits Israel as four-day truce with Hamas delayed

Houchen hit out at Cleverly over his alleged comments about Stockton

Tory Teesside mayor demands apology from James Cleverly as home secretary denies calling Stockton a 'sh**hole'

Venice

Venice rolls out day-tripper fee in bid to regulate crowds on peak weekends

The Just Stop Oil protesters are removed from St Paul's

Just Stop Oil disrupt St Paul's Thanksgiving service with silent protest in front of hundreds of worshippers

German Hamas Raids

Police raid properties of Hamas supporters in Berlin and across Germany

Snow showers are set to sweep across the UK

Exact date Arctic blast to bring sub-zero ‘snow showers’ with ‘London to Scotland’ due to be affected

Shelling at Israeli border

Hezbollah fires rockets at north Israel after air strike kills five senior fighters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paddy McGuinness (left) hosted Top Gear with Chris Harris (right) and Freddie Flintoff for the last seven series of the show

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence with nostalgic post after Top Gear axed

The construction worker had to wait for his moment to escape the blaze

Dramatic footage shows moment construction worker is saved from high-rise fire in Reading as he's winched to safety
Tear gas fired at demo

Thousands of protesters demanding monarchy restoration clash with police

Geert Wilders

Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam firebrand known as ‘Dutch Donald Trump’

Australia Wildfire

Dozens evacuated as Australian wildfire burns out of control

Shelling craters

Three Ukrainian civilians and Russian TV journalist killed in attacks

Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl announced they will reunite as Girls Aloud for an area tour next year.

Girls Aloud to reunite for 'enormous, magical' reunion tour dedicated to the memory of Sarah Harding
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

Fifth teen ‘pulled out of camping trip last minute’ as it’s revealed they were ‘laughing’ together before fatal crash
Thousands of people turn out in Glasgow to show support for Palestine

Scottish Tories claim children 'skip school' for pro-Palestinian demo 'risk exposure to appalling antisemitic content'
One of Rishi Sunak's key pledges is to 'stop the boats'

'Do or die on migration': Rishi facing Tory backlash after figures show immigration soared to 745,000 new arrivals

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit