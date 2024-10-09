Breaking News

James Cleverly eliminated in Tory leadership vote as Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick make final two

The Race For The Conservative Leadership. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick have been named the final two candidates in the Conservative leadership race as James Cleverly faced a shock elimination.

Mr Cleverly received the fewest votes in today’s contest, despite storming into the lead on Tuesday.

This means the party's members will now choose between Badenoch and Jenrick to decide the leader of the opposition.

These results will undoubtedly come as a shock after James Cleverly shot into the lead in Tuesday's vote.

The final vote numbers were:

Kemi Badenoch - 42

Robert Jenrick - 41

James Cleverly - 37

James Cleverly has been dumped from the Tory leadership race. Picture: Getty

Conservative Party members now have a few weeks to decide on their preferred candidate, with the leadership results to be announced on November 2.

Ms Badenoch and Mr Jenrick are both seen as candidates favoured by the right of the Conservative Party, while Mr Cleverly was thought of as a more centre-ground Tory.

The latest result has upset many predictions in Westminster and beyond, as Mr Cleverly was seen as the bookmakers' favourite to win the contest after Tuesday's round of voting.

It came after Tom Tugendhat was eliminated in Tuesday's vote.

Taking to X following today's results, Mr Cleverly said: "I’m grateful for the support I’ve received on this campaign from colleagues, party members and the public.

"Sadly it wasn’t to be. We are all Conservatives, and it’s important the Conservative Party unites to take on this catastrophic Labour government."

Labour Party chairwoman Ellie Reeves is seemingly unimpressed by the two finalists.

She said: "After months of gaffes, wild unfunded policies and infighting, Tory members now have the unenviable task of choosing between two of the architects of Tory failure.

"Both Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick are central figures in 14 years of hapless leadership and decline, and have already proven they've learned nothing from the mistakes that took the Conservative Party to its worst defeat in modern history.

"While the endless bickering continues, Labour is fixing the foundations and sorting out the mess that these two deeply unimpressive figures left behind."

This is a breaking story, more follows...