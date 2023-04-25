'It's been a crazy eight years': James Corden and Adele break down in tears as they reunite for final Carpool Karaoke

Adele and James Corden got emotional in the final Carpool Karaoke. Picture: Youtube/Late Late Show

By Emma Soteriou

James Corden and Adele were brought to tears as they reunited for a final Carpool Karaoke session, ahead of Corden's last episode of The Late Late Show

The comedian hailed the "brilliant adventure" of his time stateside, but reiterated that it was "time to go home" as the long-time friends looked back on his tenure of the US talk show.

Corden is due to host his final episode of The Late Late Show on Thursday after more than eight years at the reins.

Carpool Karaoke has been one of his most popular segments, and sees the comedian "drive to work" with the help of various musical stars, while singing songs from their back catalogue.

It has featured titans of the music industry including Sir Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish and One Direction.

In Adele's first Carpool Karaoke in 2016, which was filmed in London, she produced multiple viral moments including downing an entire cup of tea, and showing off her rap skills.

It earned 67.5 million views on YouTube at the time, having now surpassed 260 million.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Corden said: "I'm excited and scared in equal measure. I don't know it's been a crazy eight years."

"In one sense it feels like it's gone like that and in the other I can't really remember what like was like before being here."

The pair later got emotional while singing Adele's I Drink Wine - with the singer explaining that the lyrics to the song had partly been inspired by a conversation they once had.

"We were on vacation together with the kids, and we were on our way home," she said.

"And my mood had changed and it was like the first year where I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for being an adult.

"The year before I left Simon (Konecki) and stuff like that, and you and (Corden's wife) Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me... you used to do it with humour too."

She revealed Corden had confided in her, with the pair having a six-hour conversation about the pressures of their personal and professional lives.

Corden said he had been "floored" after first hearing the song, which had been "everything I had been feeling that day".

Playing the track, Adele told him "every time I listen to this I think of you", as Corden sat becoming visibly emotional.

The pair hugged each other as the journey came to an end. Picture: Youtube/Late Late Show

Following his exit from the show, the comedian is set to return to the UK to spend more time with his family.

Adele, who is also based in Los Angeles, said: "I've never lived in LA without you guys so I'm like a bit nervous about it and obviously very, very sad."

Discussing his exit, Corden said that he would miss "everything" about the show and had "underestimated" how many friends he had made in the process.

"It's like a family," he said.

"So more than anything I'll just really miss going into work with my friends everyday.

"And I'm really going to miss Los Angeles. It's been a brilliant adventure.

"But I'm just so certain that it's time for us as a family with people getting older and people that we miss. It's time to go home."

Arriving at the gates of the CBS studio for the last time, he said: "It's blown my mind that you've done this for me ... I love you and we have had the best times here.

"Our friendship and our family's friendship has nothing to do with distance and time."

"I'm just not ready to come back yet otherwise I would come back with you," Adele replied tearfully.

Corden's final episode of The Late Late Show will take place on April 27, with former One Direction star Harry Styles and Will Ferrell confirmed to be taking part.