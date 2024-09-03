James Corden shares new look at final-ever Gavin and Stacey episode

3 September 2024, 22:01

Gavin and Stacey returns this Christmas
Gavin and Stacey returns this Christmas. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Filming has begun on the final episode of hit British comedy Gavin and Stacey, star and co-writer James Corden has confirmed.

Corden took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of fellow writer Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa, and Joanna Page, who stars as the titular Stacey.

The pair can be seen standing facing away from the camera in front of a sign that reads O'Shea's Fish & Chip Cafe, Barry Island.

The BBC confirmed this week that filming had begun on the show’s final episode, which will air on Christmas day this year.

The cooperation shared an image from set dated 2 September, with a caption that read: "Oh. My. Christ," a phrase often said by Alison Steadman's character Pam.

Read more: Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman breaks silence on reunion episode rumours

"The final episode of Gavin & Stacey started filming today. Truth be told, we're a little bit excited. Watch #GavinandStacey on #iPlayer this Christmas Day," it read.

The series - written by James Corden and Ruth Jones - last aired in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliffhanger.

It first started back in 2007, following a couple who committed to a long-distance relationship between Billericay in Essex and the seaside town, Barry in Wales.

Confirming the show’s return earlier this year, Corden said: "Some news… It’s official!!!

"We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman in the show, tweeted: "Well just to say to everyone who’s asked about another G&S … we just got the word from the BBC this morning… it’s definitely occurrin!!"

The BBC said: "We'll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!!"

It comes after Jones previously shut down speculation that the series would return.

The Welsh actress said it was "sadly a rumour" in February.

Alison Steadman, who plays Pamela Shipman in the show, also said she had not been told anything about a return in March.

“If we did another series or episode, I would absolutely love it," she previously told the Mirror.

"But at the moment, as far as I know, it's not going to happen.

"None of us have been sent scripts, none of us, so until there's something definite and it's announced, then I'm not going to go along with anything, it might not happen. It's all up in the air."

