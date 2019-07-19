James Goddard Pleads Guilty Over Calling Anna Soubry A Nazi

James Goddard called MP Anna Soubry a Nazi. Picture: PA

Self-styled "yellow vest" activist and pro-Brexit protestor James Goddard admitted harassing Remain-supporting MP Anna Soubry by calling her a Nazi.

James Goddard, 30, filmed himself hurling abuse at the former Conservative MP after claiming she was a "traitor" for betraying the country's vote to leave the EU in 2016.



At Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday, Goddard admitted one charge of intent to cause Ms Soubry harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour.



He also admitted one racially aggravated public order offence towards a police officer.



He will be sentenced on Monday.



In a statement following the case, Ms Soubry said: "I am pleased that both defendants have pleaded guilty to two public order offences and in relation to Goddard the additional offence of racially aggravated abuse of a police officer.



"They have admitted these crimes and accepted that their behaviour on two occasions outside Parliament was wrong and unjustified. Everyone is entitled to go about their lawful business.



"In a democracy, people have a right to peaceful lawful protest. No-one has the right to intimidate and abuse anyone. I am particularly pleased justice has been done in relation to the police officer.



"Racist abuse is deplorable and should never be tolerated."

