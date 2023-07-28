TV chef James Martin reveals shock cancer diagnosis as he says it’s returned ‘several’ times despite surgery

James Martin has opened up about his cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

James Martin has opened up about his ongoing battle with cancer during "one of the most fraught and difficult periods" of his life.

The TV chef, 51, revealed he was diagnosed with cancer on his face which he had surgery for in 2018 but keeps returning.

Martin opened about the diagnosis as he explained the reason for his behaviour during a tape that was recently leaked between him and TV staff.

He said the outburst was preceded by “one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life”, which included his cancer diagnosis.

He said: "The end of 2017 was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life.

"I was dealing with the death of my last living grandparent, my grandfather, and on account of work commitments I could not attend his funeral."

He also revealed his home was burgled by masked men while his partner Louise was home alone, which he was "devastated" she had to experience alone.

“I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn't do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments," he added.

The TV chef opened up about the diagnosis in a recent statement. Picture: Getty

The tape which brought about Martin's announcement of the diagnosis heard him rant at his TV crew during the production of his show, James Martin’s Saturday Morning, on Zoom in 2018, which was leaked to The Sun.

Martin said he had struggled with a series of unfortunate events that left him in a “very emotional state” ahead of the rant, which has been subject to bullying allegations.

His home was also flooded during filming which caused £30,000 worth of damage during this period.

“I can only say I am human and following a build-up of personal life pressure, I admit that I overreacted regarding the damage to my home,” he told The Sun.

Martin and his production company Blue Marlin said “lessons have been learned” in a joint statement on Wednesday following the leaked tape.

A Blue Marlin spokesman also said: “An unfortunate incident occurred after filming James Martin's Saturday Morning in 2018 where James' home was badly damaged.

“Blue Marlin Television accepted responsibility. James was shocked by what had happened and on reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets.

“James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved.’