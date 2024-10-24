James May injured in shock bike accident as new TV show left in turmoil

James May was injured while training. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

James May has been injured in a shock bike accident, with his TV show left in turmoil.

The Top Gear star, 61, "bust his wrist" after a fall near Hammersmith Bridge during training for a charity bike ride.

May said the time it had taken to recover from the accident had "badly spoiled" progress with his latest TV show, The Great Explorers.

He posted on Twitter last week: "I'm taking part in a charity bicycle ride today, with the Armonico Consort and me old mate Oz Clarke (OBE).

"But I'm going in the car, because I bust my wrist in a bicycle accident."

James May. Picture: Getty

In a health update, he explained that "this sort of thing takes much longer to heal" due to his age.

"I woke up one day and the one thing I never thought would happen had happened: I felt old," the 61-year-old told the Telegraph. "It's partly my hair; my baggy face."

May's show will see him follow the footsteps of the likes of James Cook and Christopher Columbus.

A source told the Sun: "This show is all about James looking back over the journeys of the world's most notable explorers across three 90-minute episodes dedicated to each name.

"Not only will he examine the success of their stories, from engineering innovation to culinary invention, but also the treasures brought back to dark, damp Europe.

"This series will also reveal the less impressive or palatable aspects of these men, for many, their discoveries may not be quite what they expected."

I’m taking part in a charity bicycle ride today, with the Armonico Consort and me old mate Oz Clarke (OBE).



It comes after May's former Top Gear co-star, Jeremy Clarkson, revealed that he had an urgent heart procedure after a "sudden deterioration" in his health.

He said a swim while on holiday in the Indian Ocean appeared to cause him difficulties using the stairs, which when he returned home meant a "sudden deterioration began to gather pace".

He told the Times he had symptoms of being "clammy", with a "tightness in my chest", and "pins and needles in my left arm".

After getting it checked out, he said he was told that he was perhaps "days away" from getting very ill.

A stent, which can save lives and stop future heart attacks through improving blood flow to the heart, was fitted in around two hours.

He previously revealed he quit smoking after contracting pneumonia on holiday in Spain.