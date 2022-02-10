Man who kept Hungarian national as a slave in metal shed with no toilet jailed

James McCann has been jailed for two years and nine months. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man who kept a Hungarian national as a slave in "disgraceful conditions" in a metal shed has been jailed.

James McCann, 69, has been jailed for two years and nine months at Newcastle Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to holding his victim in slavery between November 1 and November 30, 2017.

The victim was kept in a shed with no toilet or washing facilities outside McCann’s partner's home in Blyth, Northumberland.

He had to go to a supermarket to use the toilet and was forbidden from going in the house, police said.

The victim – who arrived in the UK in 2007 – has since sadly died following an unrelated illness in his native Hungary.

The court was told he arrived in the UK in 2007, working in a variety of places, but ended up living on the streets.

Ten years later, he was passed on to McCann who took him to the North East, initially keeping him in a tent at Blyth beach where he had to wash in the sea, before moving him to the shed.

The shed where McCann kept his victim. Picture: Northumbria Police

When he was found, the victim acknowledged he was being exploited but said it was better than living on the streets.

He added he feared he might have caught hypothermia had people not discovered him.

McCann, now from Kinross, Scotland, insisted the victim preferred to stay in the shed than in the house, and that he had been fed well.

Detective Constable Neil Harrison, who led the investigation, said: "Modern day slavery is an appalling offence that strips people of their liberty and their dignity. It is especially poignant that the victim was not able to see justice being served.

"It is abundantly clear that McCann exploited his victim – in a different country with no friends or family and limited English – for cheap labour, anything from washing drives to gardening.

"The victim was made to stay in disgraceful conditions, without access to basic facilities such as a sink or toilet, and was dirty and dishevelled upon being found. McCann should be absolutely ashamed of himself.

"Thankfully, after a member of the public contacted the Modern Slavery Helpline, we were able to discover this appalling set-up and ultimately bring McCann to justice."

Anyone with concerns about modern slavery and exploitation can call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121700.

If you see anything suspicious in your community, report it to police via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101. Alternatively, you can pass on information via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.