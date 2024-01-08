James Morrison 'cancels all work commitments and new music' after wife Gill Catchpole's sudden death

8 January 2024, 22:22 | Updated: 8 January 2024, 22:55

The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home.
The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Singer James Morrison has cancelled all of his work commitments and new music after his wife Gill Catchpole's sudden death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Catchpole was found at their home in Whitminster, Gloucestershire on Friday, according to reports.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances around her death.

She was seen without her wedding ring last summer and had her status on Facebook set to 'single', according to MailOnline.

She was also looking for a new flat in the area, and had had a kidney transplant. She had also recently talked of her "ups, downs and heartache".

Morrison, best known for You Give Me Something, 39, had been with Ms Catchpole for over two decades.

The pair met when Morrison was just 17 and Ms Catchpole moved into his mother's home as a lodger.

The singer, who had been working on new music, is said to have since shelved his upcoming work commitments.

His focus is now on caring for his daughters, Elsie, 15, and Ada, 5, a friend told the Sun.

"Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster," they said.

“James is devastated and is being supported by his family. He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private.”

Read more: Oppenheimer and Succession sweep Golden Globes - see full list of winners

Read more: Queuing out the doors: Astonishing picture prompts Poles to save dogs from outdoor shelter before -20C winter snap

Morrison previously said his most recent album Stronger Than You Know had been inspired by Ms Catchpole following the challenge of their daughter’s premature birth.

Ms Catchpole ran a successful cafe, called the Cotswold Sandwich Box, based in the village they lived in.

Ms Catchpole was found at their Gloucestershire home.
Ms Catchpole was found at their Gloucestershire home. Picture: Facebook

The cafe was closed on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Catchpole shared a post to social media last year buzzing with excitement for her business after having recently undergone a kidney transplant.

A local said of Ms Catchpole’s death: “The whole village is in complete shock at what has happened.

“Gill was a lovely woman and they were a beautiful family."

Her death comes after Morrison previously opened up about the pain of losing his dad, brother and nephew within three years of each other.

Speaking of his romance with Ms Catchpole in the past, the singer said he “fell in love with her the first moment I set eyes on her” just aged 17.

He said: “I didn't want to tell her that I fell in love with her the first moment I set eyes on her because I didn't know, I'd never felt in love before. So I didn't really know if it was that. So it was like a massive moment for me to even tell her that I liked her.”

Morrison first shot to fame in 2006, churning out two hit number one singles alongside Top 10 albums. He won a Brit for the Best British Male in 2007.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fort Worth Explosion

Texas hotel explosion injures 11 and scatters debris across central Fort Worth

Emergency Landing

United Airlines found loose bolts on part of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners

Italy Fascist Salute

Investigation demanded after hundreds give fascist salute at Rome rally

JPR Williams has died

Wales and British and Irish Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

Barclays has axed 5,000 jobs

Barclays axes 5,000 jobs worldwide in bid to cut costs for 2024

Andy Burnham has called for action on the Post Office scandal

Andy Burnham calls for Post Office to lose prosecution power after Horizon Scandal as he slams 'pattern of injustice'

Maddy Cusack died before the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United

Footballer Maddy Cusack was branded a 'psycho' by Sheffield United coach, family claims

Judge Attacked-Las Vegas

Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video jailed in unrelated case

France David Bowie

Paris names street after David Bowie in celebration of music star’s legacy

Elisabeth Borne

French prime minister resigns after political tensions over immigration

Moon Landing

Moon landing attempt in jeopardy because of engine problem, US company says

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed sex tapes were taken of the Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Sir Richard Branson, court documents have disclosed.

Epstein secretly recorded sex tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Richard Branson, court documents claim

Rescuers extracted a stranded family of three and two tour guides after they were trapped deep inside the cave and cut off by rising water levels

Five people rescued after spending weekend trapped in Slovenian cave due to flooding

Franz Beckenbauer has died aged 78

Legendary German footballer Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Jack Diamond

Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond cleared of raping woman he met on Tinder

Netherlands Wilders

Dutch election-winner Geert Wilders withdraws proposal to ban mosques and Koran

Latest News

See more Latest News

Slovenia cave rescuer

Slovenian rescuers bring out five people trapped in cave since Saturday

Israeli soldiers

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in latest escalation linked to Gaza war

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Chris Skidmore

Chris Skidmore formally resigns as MP over Sunak's oil and gas bill triggering fresh by-election headache for PM
Peregrine-1 lifting off

US mission to moon carrying remains of Star Trek actors and JFK's DNA suffers technical problem
Wissam al-Tawil has been killed

Israel kills top Hezbollah commander with airstrike in Lebanon as fears grow of escalating conflict
Snow falling in London and Kent on Monday

Polar blast hits Britain: Snow set to fall again as temperatures plunge to -9

Rishi Sunak Holds PM Connect Event In The North West

Shocking moment Rishi Sunak refuses to endorse Tory candidate girlfriend of shamed ex-MP Peter Bone
Mr Sunak said he would 'strongly support' the committee if they choose to review Ms Vennell's CBE.

Sunak backs review into ex-Post Office boss' CBE as petition calling for her to be stripped of honour passes 1m
Bangladesh newspapers

Hasina re-elected in Bangladesh amid boycott by opposition parties

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

No investigation into Prince Andrew, Met says, after Starmer calls for police to 'look at' Epstein accusations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit