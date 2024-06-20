James Morrison discovered ex-partner Gill Catchpole, 45, dead after friend found note on front door, inquest hears

By Emma Soteriou

James Morrison discovered his ex-partner, Gill Catchpole, dead after a friend found a warning note on her front door, an inquest has heard.

Ms Catchpole, 45, was found dead by Mr Morrison at her home in Whitminster, Gloucestershire, on January 5.

A friend had gone to Ms Catchpole's home and found a handwritten note on A4 paper attached to the front door saying, "Don't come in, call the police", Gloucestershire Coroner's Court heard on Thursday.

The friend went to the adjacent property where the musician lived and he used keys to access the property.

Police and paramedics were called, and Ms Catchpole was pronounced dead at 9.37am.

Detective Sergeant David Kania, who investigated the death, ruled out any third-party involvement.

"A friend of the deceased had attended when they saw a sheet of A4 sheet of paper with the words written, 'Don't come in, call the police'," the officer said in a statement.

"The friend went to the house and raised the ex-partner, who located a set of keys to the annexe house where upon they entered and found the deceased.

"Upon entering the living room, I saw a series of handwritten notes on the lounge table which were addressed to the deceased's ex-partner, family and friends.

"There were no signs of a disturbance or third-party involvement. It has been relayed to me that close friends and family had indicated that Gill had been suffering with her mental health for the last year or so and since the split from her ex-partner.

"It is likely that this had a further negative detrimental impact on her mental health which culminated in her taking actions which led to her untimely death."

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as "ligature suspension".

Toxicology tests found an alcohol level of 190mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The legal drink drive limit is 80mg per 100ml of blood.

The toxicologist was unable to determine "whether or not or the degree" to which the use of alcohol had impacted upon Ms Catchpole's state of mind at the time of her death, the inquest heard.

The court was also told Ms Catchpole had suffered from kidney disease since 2008 and later underwent a kidney transplant.

In a written statement, GP Dr Emma Basker said Ms Catchpole had also suffered from "reoccurring mental ill-health", including anxiety and PTSD, and had received medication, counselling and psychological therapy.

Gloucestershire area coroner Roland Wooderson recorded a conclusion of suicide.

"It is quite clear to me that, sadly, at the relevant time Gill was in a difficult place mentally," the coroner said.

"It is entirely clear to me that the contents of those notes indicate that Gill unfortunately was in a very difficult place at the time of her death.

"Having reviewed the evidence I have, it seems to me sadly that the appropriate conclusion on the balance of probabilities I will record a conclusion of suicide."

Friends and family members of Ms Catchpole, including her mother, father and step-father, who attended the hearing did not comment as they left.

