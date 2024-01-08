Singer James Morrison left ‘devastated’ as wife is found dead in Gloucestershire home aged 45

8 January 2024, 08:18

The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home.
The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

James Morrison is 'devastated' after the death of his partner Gill Catchpole aged 45.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Catchpole was found at their home in Whitminster, Gloucestershire on Friday, according to reports.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances around Ms Catchpole’s death.

A family friend told The Sun: “Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster.

“James is devastated and is being supported by his family. He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private.”

The You Give Me Something singer, 39, had been with his partner Gill Catchpole for over two decades. The pair met when Morrison was just 17 and Ms Catchpole moved into his mother's home as a lodger.

The pair later began a relationship and went on to welcome daughters, Elsie, 15, and Ada, 5, who was born prematurely.

Morrison said his most recent album Stronger Than You Know had been inspired by Ms Catchpole following the challenge of their daughter’s premature birth.

Ms Catchpole ran a successful cafe, called the Cotswold Sandwich Box, based in the village they lived in.

Ms Catchpole was found at their Gloucestershire home.
Ms Catchpole was found at their Gloucestershire home. Picture: Facebook

The cafe was closed on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Catchpole shared a post to social media last year buzzing with excitement for her business after having recently undergone a kidney transplant.

A local said of Ms Catchpole’s death: “The whole village is in complete shock at what has happened.

“Gill was a lovely woman and they were a beautiful family."

Her death comes after Morrison previously opened up about the pain of losing his dad, brother and nephew within three years of each other.

Speaking of his romance with Ms Catchpole in the past, the singer said he “fell in love with her the first moment I set eyes on her” just aged 17.

He said: “I didn't want to tell her that I fell in love with her the first moment I set eyes on her because I didn't know, I'd never felt in love before. So I didn't really know if it was that. So it was like a massive moment for me to even tell her that I liked her.”

Morrison first shot to fame in 2006, churning out two hit number one singles alongside Top 10 albums. He won a Brit for the Best British Male in 2007.

