James O'Brien Accuses Heathrow Protestor Of Breaking The Hearts of Holidaymakers

10 September 2019, 14:11 | Updated: 10 September 2019, 15:01

LBC presenter James O'Brien said it's plausible that people could 'miss family weddings' because of the planned Heathrow protests this weekend.

The protests, expected to start on Friday, are organised by a group called Heathrow Pause.

They hope to shut down the airport by flying drones around the airport. The disruption could last throughout the weekend.

James told Heathrow Pause protestor, Valerie Brown, that people might "miss the burial of their own father."

He added: "There are going to be hundreds of thousands of hearts broken - by you!"

James O'Brien Accuses Heathrow Protestor Of Breaking Holidaymakers' Hearts. Picture: LBC

Valerie justified the decision by saying: "The aviation industry is leading us to a genocide."

She added that she is making "huge sacrifices" because she has made the decision not to fly to Los Angeles to see her grandchildren.

She urged others to make similar sacrifices - and compared the fight against climate change to the fight against Hitler and the Nazis.

She said: "It's just pure common sense [to protest].

"And the government isn't going to care because they just want to make money with corporations."

