LBC caller shares harrowing moment she discovered child sex abuse images on ex-husband’s computer

An LBC caller shared the shocking moment she discovered child sex abuse images on her ex-husband's computer. Picture: LBC/MPS

By Flaminia Luck

An LBC caller has shared the shocking moment she discovered child sex abuse images on her ex-husband's computer - and how Huw Edwards dodging jail has brought back unpleasant memories.

Margaret, a teacher from Catterick, told James O'Brien she made the shocking discovery by accident when her-then husband was away overnight.

She was using his computer to print out menus for a dinner party they were supposed to be hosting the day after.

"I could not for the life of me understand what was happening and then suddenly I did."

She added she was "so shocked" and that she was "shaking".

"I thought I better get away from the computer before I throw up on the nice new carpet".

She later added: “My whole world just suddenly went shooting over the horizon" and that she collapsed.

Caller Margaret found child sex abuse images on her ex-husband's computer

She immediately contacted the police who took the hard drive from the computer and advised her to go and stay somewhere else.

"I packed the car with two suitcases, a jewellery box and a few things of value to sell and £100 cash."

Margaret said she went to stay with a friend who lived far away.

Margaret also criticised the speed of the justice system, saying the process was "terribly slow".

She explained it took so long as one person for the area was made to handle 80 cases.

After it evetually went to court two years later, her ex-husband avoided jail as the prisons were full.

"He should have got three years and it was suspended".

She added someone convicted of similar offences was sent to prison as he was 20 years younger and "less of a danger".

However, her former husband was added to the sex offender register, made to take a course and given an order so that he cannot live near children.

Her husband also tried to blame her saying she wanted to divorce him and that she was trying to get money from him.

She added lots of people took his side until the evidence came out - as he was a "pillar of the community".

Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards was given a suspended six-month sentence for child abuse image offences, meaning he avoids jail. Picture: Alamy

Margaret said she was contacted by friends following the recent news that disgraced news presenter Huw Edwards also avoided jail after paying a paedophile up to £1,500 for child abuse images.

After the sentencing news came out, she said she "knew that would happen".

"Anyone who is going through this now, you will get through it," she told listeners.

She added the experience was "appallingly dark" and left the "hugest hole".

She also spoke of how she did not get support and that people in the area did not know what to do or how to deal with her.

She also reiterated to listeners going through a similar sutuation that "none of this is your fault".

James O'Brien on Huw Edwards being spared jail

Yesterday, the ex-BBC newsreader was given six months suspended for two years, after admitting three charges of "making" indecent photographs after being sent the images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

Edwards will also have to attend 25 sessions of a sex offender programme and will be required to sign the sex offenders' register for seven years.

He will also have to pay £3,128 in costs and a victim surcharge.

The former BBC newsreader paid paedophile Williams over £1,000 in gifts after being sent hundreds of dark web images, 41 of which were illegal.

