LBC caller shares harrowing moment she discovered child sex abuse images on ex-husband’s computer

17 September 2024, 16:44 | Updated: 17 September 2024, 16:48

An LBC caller shared the shocking moment she discovered child sex abuse images on her ex-husband's computer
An LBC caller shared the shocking moment she discovered child sex abuse images on her ex-husband's computer. Picture: LBC/MPS

By Flaminia Luck

An LBC caller has shared the shocking moment she discovered child sex abuse images on her ex-husband's computer - and how Huw Edwards dodging jail has brought back unpleasant memories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Margaret, a teacher from Catterick, told James O'Brien she made the shocking discovery by accident when her-then husband was away overnight.

She was using his computer to print out menus for a dinner party they were supposed to be hosting the day after.

"I could not for the life of me understand what was happening and then suddenly I did."

She added she was "so shocked" and that she was "shaking".

"I thought I better get away from the computer before I throw up on the nice new carpet".

She later added: “My whole world just suddenly went shooting over the horizon" and that she collapsed.

Caller Margaret found child sex abuse images on her ex-husband's computer

She immediately contacted the police who took the hard drive from the computer and advised her to go and stay somewhere else.

"I packed the car with two suitcases, a jewellery box and a few things of value to sell and £100 cash."

Margaret said she went to stay with a friend who lived far away.

Read more: US hip hop mogul Sean 'P Diddy' Combs charged with sex trafficking and racketeering

Read more: Final 999 call of woman killed with crossbow along with mother and sister, as man appears in court for triple murder

Margaret also criticised the speed of the justice system, saying the process was "terribly slow".

She explained it took so long as one person for the area was made to handle 80 cases.

After it evetually went to court two years later, her ex-husband avoided jail as the prisons were full.

"He should have got three years and it was suspended".

She added someone convicted of similar offences was sent to prison as he was 20 years younger and "less of a danger".

However, her former husband was added to the sex offender register, made to take a course and given an order so that he cannot live near children.

Her husband also tried to blame her saying she wanted to divorce him and that she was trying to get money from him.

She added lots of people took his side until the evidence came out - as he was a "pillar of the community".

Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been given a suspended six-month sentence for child abuse image offences, meaning he avoids jail. He is also required to complete a sex offender programme. F
Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards was given a suspended six-month sentence for child abuse image offences, meaning he avoids jail. Picture: Alamy

Margaret said she was contacted by friends following the recent news that disgraced news presenter Huw Edwards also avoided jail after paying a paedophile up to £1,500 for child abuse images.

After the sentencing news came out, she said she "knew that would happen".

"Anyone who is going through this now, you will get through it," she told listeners.

She added the experience was "appallingly dark" and left the "hugest hole".

She also spoke of how she did not get support and that people in the area did not know what to do or how to deal with her.

She also reiterated to listeners going through a similar sutuation that "none of this is your fault".

James O'Brien on Huw Edwards being spared jail

Yesterday, the ex-BBC newsreader was given six months suspended for two years, after admitting three charges of "making" indecent photographs after being sent the images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

Edwards will also have to attend 25 sessions of a sex offender programme and will be required to sign the sex offenders' register for seven years.

He will also have to pay £3,128 in costs and a victim surcharge.

The former BBC newsreader paid paedophile Williams over £1,000 in gifts after being sent hundreds of dark web images, 41 of which were illegal.

Read more: Huw Edwards paid paedophile over £1,000 for dark web images and called photos 'amazing'

Read more: Disgraced former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards arrives at court for sentencing over child abuse images

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sean Combs in sunglasses

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges

Cinnamon the capybara is currently on the loose in Shropshire

Desperate search under way for 'beloved capybara' that escaped from zoo and 'on the loose'

A wounded man whose handheld pager exploded at al-Zahraa hospital in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Wave of exploding pagers in Lebanon and Syria kills at least eight

According to home secretary Yvette Cooper, the agency will 'deliver a major overhaul and upgrade in law enforcement against smugglers and trafficking gangs to boost our border security'

Government uses £75m from scrapped Rwanda plan to Border Security Command as part of 'autumn crime crackdown'

A herd of elephants make their way through the Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe (AP Photo)

Zimbabwe and Namibia will kill scores of elephants to feed people facing drought

A wounded man whose handheld pager exploded in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Dozens wounded after pagers detonate in Lebanon, security officials say

Police drive in to the Mar-a-Lago estate of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Florida will launch criminal probe into apparent assassination attempt of Trump

Malian security personnel detaining a man (AP Photo)

Militants attack military training camp near airport in Mali’s capital

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell

Hundreds of Hezbollah operatives are said to have been affected

Eight people killed and 2,750 seriously injured, including Hezbollah members, after 'pagers explode', with Lebanese militants blaming Israel
A teenage girl was rushed to hospital after being hit by a marked Metropolitan Police car on its way to an incident in east London

Teenager rushed to hospital after being hit by Metropolitan Police car in East London incident

Titanic tourist vessel deaths hearing

Key employee who called the Titan unsafe says company only wanted to make money

Opening ceremony of 2014 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow to host 2026 Commonwealth Games after rescue deal agreed

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with three federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation

US hip hop mogul Sean 'P Diddy' Combs charged with sex trafficking and racketeering

Five people died when the Titan sub imploded on a dive to see the Titanic

OceanGate wanted Titan sub pilots to dive to Titanic after just one days training, whistleblower reveals

Molly Mae has slapped down rumours of a reconciliation with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae slaps down rumours of reconciliation with ex-fiancé Tommy Fury as she hails next chapter will be ‘best yet’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Metropolitan Police officer Muhammed Mustafa Darr arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, where he is charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice

Met police office jailed after rummaging through the pockets of two dead men and stealing their bank cards
Masoumeh, 15, and Leah, 14, are believed to be together after failing to return to their homes

Police launch major hunt for missing schoolgirls, 14 and 15, 'believed to have vanished together'
Social worker wins £63,000 discrimination payout over comments about colleague’s ‘gender neutral’ daschund

Social worker wins £63,000 discrimination payout over 'offensive' comments about colleague’s ‘gender neutral’ daschund
Sexual Misconduct Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in New York after federal indictment

Gisele Pelicot arrives in the Avignon court house

‘I am a rapist’, admits husband in French mass rape trial

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy gestures while speaking about climate and environment policy at Kew Gardens in London, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool )

Action on climate change will be central to 'all' major policy, promises David Lammy in first big speech as foreign secretary
EU Europe Politics

Women appointed to key EU roles as Ursula von der Leyen pushes for gender parity

Actor Reece Richards accused police of racially profiling him after he witnessed a car crash nearby

Sex education star 'kicked and pepper sprayed' and was ‘racially profiled’ by police after witnessing car crash
Kyle Clifford is accused of murdering Hannah, Louise and Carol Hunt

Final 999 call of woman killed with crossbow along with mother and sister, as man appears in court for triple murder
The News Agents Podcast will take to the stage

News Agents go on stage with live show at Royal Albert Hall

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit