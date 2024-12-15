Jamie Foxx 'hit in mouth with glass' and injured during birthday meal - just months after health scare

Jamie Foxx was hit in the mouth with a glass during an altercation during a birthday meal that left the star injured. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Jamie Foxx was hit in the mouth with a glass during an altercation during a birthday meal that left the star injured.

The comedian and actor was at the Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills on Friday as he turned 57, when a glass was thrown in his direction and "hit him in the mouth".

It follows the Oscar-winning actor making a comeback to the comedy stage in the Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... following his recovery from a stroke last year.

A spokesman for the comedian and actor told the PA news agency: "Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth.

"He had to get stitches and is recovering.

"The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement's hands."

The Beverly Hills Police Department told the AP news agency it responded around 10pm Friday to a reported assault with a deadly weapon and determined it was unfounded.

"Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties," said a department statement. "The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made."

A telephone message seeking details was also left Sunday at Mr Chow, AP said.

Last week, Foxx's programme aired on Netflix, where he said he was "fighting" for his life in 2023, when he briefly had to use a wheelchair and learn how to walk again.

He also said the doctor told his sister that Foxx was "having a brain bleed, that led to a stroke".

He says his sister was then told "if I don't go in his head right now, we're going to lose him", and he was sent for surgery, and "my sister knelt down outside the operating room and prayed the whole time".

"Your life doesn't flash before your face," Foxx added.

The comedian and actor was at the Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills on Friday as he turned 57, when a glass was thrown in his direction and "hit him in the mouth". Picture: Alamy

"It was kind of oddly peaceful, I say this all the time; 'I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light. I was in that tunnel, though'. It was hot in that tunnel."

Foxx also said that the doctor said the medical staff "didn't find" the origin of the brain bleed, but he was diagnosed with a stroke, and says he does not recall 20 days of his illness.

When he was first hospitalised at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta after suddenly falling ill, Foxx did not reveal any details, instead his family said in April 2023 he was recovering from a "medical complication".

On Sunday morning, Foxx thanked those who had checked in on him along with promoting the new special, in an Instagram post.

He wrote: "The devil is busy ... but I'm too blessed to be stressed."