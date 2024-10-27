Jamie Oliver appeals for public to look out for 'cheap posh cheese' after massive 22-tonne cheddar heist

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has urged the public to be on the lookout for 'cheap posh cheese' after more than 22 tonnes of cheddar was stolen by fraudsters. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has urged the public to be on the lookout for 'cheap posh cheese' after more than 22 tonnes of cheddar was stolen by fraudsters.

Neal's Yard Dairy said it delivered more than 950 wheels of cheddar to the alleged fraudster posing as a wholesale distributor for a major French retailer before realising what had happened.

In a post on Instagram, Mr Oliver told his 10.5 million followers: "There has been a great cheese robbery. Some of the best cheddar cheese in the world has been stolen."

He described it as a "real shame", adding: "If anyone hears anything about posh cheese going for cheap, it's probably some wrong'uns.

"So if anyone hears anything about lorryloads of posh cheese, I mean I don't know what they are going to do with it, really.

"Are they going to unpeel it from the cloth, and cut it and grate it and get rid of it in the fast food industry, in the commercial industry? I don't know - it feels like a really weird thing to nick."

Neal s Yard Dairy selling cheese at Borough Market in Southwark, London, England. Picture: Alamy

Neal's Yard confirmed it still paid Hafod, Westcombe and Pitchfork, the producers of the cheese, so they would not have to bear the cost "despite the significant financial blow".

In a statement posted on its Instagram page, the company also said: "To everyone who has rallied to support us in the last few days - thank you.

"Since sharing the news of our theft, we have received an overwhelming number of calls, messages and visits. We are truly touched that so many people in the artisan cheese community and beyond are standing with us. It's a reminder of why we love the work we do.

"Many of you have asked how you can help. To that, we say: continue to support British and Irish cheese. Hafod, Pitchfork and Westcombe are special examples of farmhouse cheddar. Eat them. Celebrate them.

"We will be here, championing British and Irish cheese, for a long time to come."

The cheese manufacturer previously confirmed it is working with police to identify the perpetrators.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "On Monday October 21 we received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark.

"Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances."

Police said no arrests have been made related to the alleged theft.

Neal's Yard Dairy called out to cheesemongers around the world to contact them if they suspect they have been sold the stolen cheese, particularly clothbound cheddars in a 10kg or 24kg format with the tags detached.