Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's private gym at their £2.5m mansion destroyed in horror blaze

20 January 2023, 22:22

Rebekah Vardy has thanked firefighters after the blaze
Rebekah Vardy has thanked firefighters after the blaze. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's private gym at their £2.5m mansion has been destroyed in a horror blaze.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fire caused "sever damage" to the couple's home gym, which was full of "state of the art" equipment.

Emergency services were called to the Grade II listed mansion in Lincolnshire at 3.20pm on Thursday.

Four fire crews tackled the blaze following an electrical fault and were joined by police and a helicopter at the scene.

Leicester City footballer Vardy returned home to find firefighters at the scene, it is understood.

Around 90 per cent of the building was destroyed and all of the equipment inside, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said.

Read more: Andrew Tate to remain in prison after Romanian judge grants 30-day extension

Read more: Bus carrying school children engulfed in fireball as a thick plume of smoke closes East London street

Rebekah Vardy thanked the fire service following the incident
Rebekah Vardy thanked the fire service following the incident. Picture: Social media

A local resident told LincolnshireLive: "There was a fire yesterday, I saw two fire engines, one on the drive and one outside. We were just popping out and we saw flashing lights."

Another local woman said: "I didn’t see anything apart from a few fire engines outside for a while. They were there most the afternoon and that’s it really."

Posting an image of two of her children on Instagram, Rebekah Vardy said: "Every cloud and all that. Thankfully no one was hurt.

"Buildings and contents are replaceable and the kiddies enjoyed the fire engines.

"Thank you for being so brilliant Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue."

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The fire resulted in severe damage to 90 per cent of the wooden outbuilding, which was used as a gym and the equipment inside.

"Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire. It was caused by an electrical fault."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chris Hipkins

Chris Hipkins set to be New Zealand’s next prime minister

Breaking
Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

Jade Samuels said her daughter's school has a "racist" hair policy

Fury as Birmingham school bans girl from playground and canteen over 'racist' hair policy

Oliver Lewin will spend six and a half years in jail

Covid conspiracy theorist jailed for plotting terror attack to 'bring down the government'

Detectives are appealing for information following a series of incidents of indecent exposure in east London.

Police hunt 'night flasher' who exposed himself to elderly women through their letterboxes

Rishi Sunak said sorry for taking his seatbelt off during a video recording

Rishi Sunak 'fully accepts mistake' and will pay fine for not wearing seatbelt while filming video in moving car

A resident leaves the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on Wednesday in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv craves tanks

Former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump and lawyer fined for filing ‘bogus’ claim against Hillary Clinton

Sir Mark Rowley has pledged to turn around the force

'I will win back your trust': Met chief vows to turn around scandal-struck force with nine point plan

The fire broke out on a residential road near London Fields, Hackney.

Bus carrying school children engulfed in fireball as a thick plume of smoke closes East London street

Yousef Makki was stabbed to death in 2019

Family of teenager stabbed in fight with his friend win appeal for new inquest into his death

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

Andrew Tate

Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Andrew Tate detention

The pair went to the giraffe, penguin and tiger enclosures

Two idiots sentenced after breaking into zoo, hitting giraffe with bottle and posting the video online

The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe

Sets likely changed forever after Halyna Hutchins was shot while filming Rust

An expert investigator has claimed 'spy in the bag' Gareth Williams was murdered in an excerpt released ahead of the publication of his new memoir.

'Spy in the bag' Gareth Williams was murdered says investigator who tried to lock himself in holdall more than 300 times

Latest News

See more Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his New Year address to the French army

Macron proposes increased military spending plan until 2030

The Tate brothers were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29

Andrew Tate to remain in prison after Romanian judge grants 30-day extension

A 27-year-old man has been arrested

Terror police arrest man, 27, after suspicious package found in maternity wing at Leeds hospital
Jim Davidson took aim at Sadiq Khan

'Does he mean fat old Charlton fans?' Comic Jim Davidson hits back at Sadiq Khan over Tory celeb jibe
Halifax and Lloyds are closing down 40 branches between them

40 more banks to disappear from high streets as Lloyds and Halifax close down branches

Gordon has disappeared with Ms Marten

Sex offender partner of missing Constance Marten raped neighbour armed with shears as children slept next door
Breaking News

Schoolboy, 13, stabbed outside London Underground station

£107k worth of goods seized from US-style candy stores on London's Oxford Street

£107k of 'illegal' goods seized from US candy store raid on Oxford Street as council vows 'no Happy New Year' for traders
King pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey

Islamist teen 'targeted police officers and soldiers' with terror plot and shared clip urging followers to 'destroy non-believers'
Dani Alves has been arrested in Spain

Dani Alves arrested in Spain after being accused of sexually assaulting woman in nightclub

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training
Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos speech and will vote for him in next election

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election
James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit