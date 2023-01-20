Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's private gym at their £2.5m mansion destroyed in horror blaze

Rebekah Vardy has thanked firefighters after the blaze. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's private gym at their £2.5m mansion has been destroyed in a horror blaze.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The fire caused "sever damage" to the couple's home gym, which was full of "state of the art" equipment.

Emergency services were called to the Grade II listed mansion in Lincolnshire at 3.20pm on Thursday.

Four fire crews tackled the blaze following an electrical fault and were joined by police and a helicopter at the scene.

Leicester City footballer Vardy returned home to find firefighters at the scene, it is understood.

Around 90 per cent of the building was destroyed and all of the equipment inside, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said.

Rebekah Vardy thanked the fire service following the incident. Picture: Social media

A local resident told LincolnshireLive: "There was a fire yesterday, I saw two fire engines, one on the drive and one outside. We were just popping out and we saw flashing lights."

Another local woman said: "I didn’t see anything apart from a few fire engines outside for a while. They were there most the afternoon and that’s it really."

Posting an image of two of her children on Instagram, Rebekah Vardy said: "Every cloud and all that. Thankfully no one was hurt.

"Buildings and contents are replaceable and the kiddies enjoyed the fire engines.

"Thank you for being so brilliant Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue."

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The fire resulted in severe damage to 90 per cent of the wooden outbuilding, which was used as a gym and the equipment inside.

"Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire. It was caused by an electrical fault."