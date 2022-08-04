Jamie Vardy 'received death threats' as Wagatha Christie case rumbled on, Rebekah says

4 August 2022, 07:12 | Updated: 4 August 2022, 07:23

Rebekah Vardy spoke out against her husband's troll
Rebekah Vardy spoke out against her husband's troll. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Jamie Vardy was subjected to abusive messages saying they wished he had died amid the Wagatha Christie saga.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rebekah Vardy, who has decided to carry out an interview with The Sun after losing the multi-million pound libel case against Coleen Rooney, has pointed to nasty messages aimed at her family as the trial threw them into the spotlight again.

One message shared with the paper said "You should’ve gone to the jungle and died of a snake bite instead" in reference to Ms Vardy appearing on I'm A Celebrity.

Three arrests have been made by police investigating several communications.

Having taken Coleen Rooney to court over messages saying Ms Vardy's Instagram had viewed three fake stories she invented before they were leaked to the press, Ms Vardy said: "It doesn't matter what people's opinions are about me, they shouldn't be attacking my husband or children.

"I draw the line when you subject them to vicious, disgusting hatred, and abuse my husband.

"This has nothing to do with him. It was these threats that got my attention and it is hurtful.

Jamie Vardy was subjected to vile messages
Jamie Vardy was subjected to vile messages. Picture: Getty

"I was devastated. We had quite a few police reports and that was just something I left for the police to deal with.

"I had to manoeuvre my way through a situation that was awful and I had to kind of separate what was going on for my own well-being, and for my babies as well."

She shared some abusive messages sent to her and her footballer husband, the Leicester forward and former England player Jamie: "You dirty f***ing slag. I hope Vardy's leg gets broke (sic)."

Read more: 'I called Coleen and said what the f*** is this': Vardy speaks out after Wagatha defeat

Another said: "Hello Jamie, or should I call you p****.

"I cannot f***ing stand you and honestly the world would be so much better off if you broke your legs and gave up football."

A judge found during the High Court case that Ms Rooney's claim on social media that Ms Vardy, 40, had been leaking "false stories" about her private life to the press was substantially true.

Rebekah Vardy has been speaking to The Sun after losing the Wagatha case
Rebekah Vardy has been speaking to The Sun after losing the Wagatha case. Picture: Getty

Ms Vardy, a mother of five, said her manager Caroline Watts contacted her during a trip to Dubai to say what Ms Rooney, the wife of footballer Wayne, had posted in October 2019.

She said: "All of a sudden my phone imploded. I had a missed call from a withheld number, but then she [Coleen] messaged me and said: 'I've been trying to call you'.

"I picked up the phone and called her and basically said, 'What the f*** is this?'

Read more: Rebekah slams Coleen for 'wanting to weaponise an army against her' but insists she 'holds no grudges'

"Her response was quite rude, quite harsh, and she basically just said, 'You know what this is'.

"And at that point I really didn't know what it was. It was like, 'No, surely this can't be real; no one would do that."

It is thought the legal costs from the Wagatha case could be around £3m and most of that will fall on Ms Vardy.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Brits to face energy bill rises every three months as Ofgem changes price cap updates

Liz Truss told Beijing to de-escalate as Chinese military drills started off the coast of Taiwan

Taiwan tensions hit new levels as China starts live fire drills and Truss calls for de-escalation

Jacob Foster has been convicted of the culpable homicide of Charmaine O'Donnell.

Man, 29, killed stranger after pushing her off pier 'for a bit of fun’

'Heartbroken' Hollie Dance has begged to let her son Archie, 12, die "peacefully" in a hospice with his loved ones around him.

Let my Archie die in peace: 'Heartbroken' mum's plea to let 'brain-dead' son spend final moments in hospice

Claire Holland

Man charged with murder of woman who disappeared on night out 10 years ago

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. The Bank is set to hike interest rates by the highest level in 27 years

Interest rates set to rise by highest level in 27 years as Bank of England seeks to curb inflation

David Korosi, 28, of Burton, was jailed for 14 years, and Maxim Hanko, 18, of Liverpool, was sentenced to nine years.

Grooming gang jailed for 51 years after raping and sexually assaulting three 13-year-old girls

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah slams Coleen for 'wanting to weaponise an army against her' but insists she 'holds no grudges'

Filming taking in place on the Batgirl film in Glasgow

'Irredeemable' Batgirl film scrapped by Warner Bros after poor screen tests

Archie Battersbee's life support to be turned off after ECHR denies appeal

Archie Battersbee's 'heartbroken' family given until 9am tomorrow to launch bid to move him to hospice

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Sajid Javid has backed Liz Truss to become Britain's next prime minister, in a huge blow to Rishi Sunak.

Sajid Javid backs Liz Truss for PM as he takes swipe at Rishi Sunak's tax plans

Charley Bates, 16, of Radstock, died on Sunday 31 July

'Our beautiful Charley Boy': Family pay tribute to boy, 16, stabbed to death in Somerset

Volcano erupts near Iceland's main airport as lava spews and gas cloud rises into sky

Volcano erupts near Iceland's main airport as lava spews and gas cloud rises into sky

The stadium now had stadium now has a 'Gilbert & Rose West Stand'.

Southend United's own goal after unwittingly naming stand after serial killer Rose West

Police have released CCTV footage in an attempt to trace missing woman Owami Davies

Last CCTV of missing nurse as three arrested on suspicion of murder and police search London house

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elon Musk

Musk response to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by Friday

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres

UN chief criticises ‘grotesque greed’ of oil and gas companies

A security guard stands near a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing

China claims ‘precision missile strikes’ in Taiwan Strait

Lady Gaga

Suspect mistakenly freed in Lady Gaga dog theft case recaptured

Nancy Pelosi (right) reacts to Chen Chu

South-east Asian countries call for calm in Taiwan Strait after Pelosi visit

In this photo taken from video a view of destroyed barrack at a prison in Olenivka, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022

US says Russia trying to fabricate evidence in prisoner-of-war deaths

Jackie Walorski (Alamy/PA)

Indiana Republican politician Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

Iraq Protests

Iraqi cleric orders followers to continue protest in Baghdad

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’

An aerial shot of activity from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland

Volcano near Iceland’s main airport erupts again after pause

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis
James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London