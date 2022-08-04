Jamie Vardy 'received death threats' as Wagatha Christie case rumbled on, Rebekah says

Rebekah Vardy spoke out against her husband's troll. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Jamie Vardy was subjected to abusive messages saying they wished he had died amid the Wagatha Christie saga.

Rebekah Vardy, who has decided to carry out an interview with The Sun after losing the multi-million pound libel case against Coleen Rooney, has pointed to nasty messages aimed at her family as the trial threw them into the spotlight again.

One message shared with the paper said "You should’ve gone to the jungle and died of a snake bite instead" in reference to Ms Vardy appearing on I'm A Celebrity.

Three arrests have been made by police investigating several communications.

Having taken Coleen Rooney to court over messages saying Ms Vardy's Instagram had viewed three fake stories she invented before they were leaked to the press, Ms Vardy said: "It doesn't matter what people's opinions are about me, they shouldn't be attacking my husband or children.

"I draw the line when you subject them to vicious, disgusting hatred, and abuse my husband.

"This has nothing to do with him. It was these threats that got my attention and it is hurtful.

Jamie Vardy was subjected to vile messages. Picture: Getty

"I was devastated. We had quite a few police reports and that was just something I left for the police to deal with.

"I had to manoeuvre my way through a situation that was awful and I had to kind of separate what was going on for my own well-being, and for my babies as well."

She shared some abusive messages sent to her and her footballer husband, the Leicester forward and former England player Jamie: "You dirty f***ing slag. I hope Vardy's leg gets broke (sic)."

Another said: "Hello Jamie, or should I call you p****.

"I cannot f***ing stand you and honestly the world would be so much better off if you broke your legs and gave up football."

A judge found during the High Court case that Ms Rooney's claim on social media that Ms Vardy, 40, had been leaking "false stories" about her private life to the press was substantially true.

Rebekah Vardy has been speaking to The Sun after losing the Wagatha case. Picture: Getty

Ms Vardy, a mother of five, said her manager Caroline Watts contacted her during a trip to Dubai to say what Ms Rooney, the wife of footballer Wayne, had posted in October 2019.

She said: "All of a sudden my phone imploded. I had a missed call from a withheld number, but then she [Coleen] messaged me and said: 'I've been trying to call you'.

"I picked up the phone and called her and basically said, 'What the f*** is this?'

"Her response was quite rude, quite harsh, and she basically just said, 'You know what this is'.

"And at that point I really didn't know what it was. It was like, 'No, surely this can't be real; no one would do that."

It is thought the legal costs from the Wagatha case could be around £3m and most of that will fall on Ms Vardy.