Scottish comedian Janey Godley died in hospital 'surrounded by her loved ones' aged of 63 following battle with cancer

Janey Godley has died at the age of 63. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Scottish comedian Janey Godley has died aged 63 following a battle with cancer.

In a statement, her manager Chris Davis said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our client Doctor Janey Godley on 2nd November.

"Janey died peacefully in the wonderful Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow surrounded by her loved ones.

"She will be hugely missed by her family, friends and her many fans.

"She will be remembered for her legendary voiceovers of Nicola Sturgeon during the pandemic, her hilarious and outspoken comedy, but most of all for just being 'Janey'."

Godley revealed in September she had been receiving palliative care in a hospice.

Her management company confirmed on Saturday that she had died "surrounded by her loved ones".

Janey Godley at the 2024 Glasgow Film Festival. Picture: Alamy

Her death was also confirmed on Godley's X account, with a message saying "love and support" from her followers had been "a huge comfort to us".

The post read: "Earlier this morning Janey passed away in her sleep.

"Her family were with her. The love and support from all her friends and fans during this cancer journey brought her enormous joy.

"It has also been a huge comfort to us, her family and close friends, thank you."

Born in poverty in Glasgow in 1961, Godley went on to become a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4's Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her infamous "unwelcome" sign for Donald Trump in 2016.

In 2023, Godley became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

The comedian was given the all-clear in 2022 but later that year announced another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen.

However, she said that she would continue touring with her Not Dead Yet gigs.

In September 2024 she cancelled her tour this autumn due to her stage four ovarian cancer, which had been kept at bay through NHS treatment over the last few years but had returned with some added complications.

On X, Scottish First Minister John Swinney paid tribute, writing: "Very sorry to hear of the death of Janey Godley. "She brought joy and laughter on many occasions when we needed it most.

"My condolences to her family. May she Rest in Peace."