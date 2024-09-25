Comedian Janey Godley tells fans she is receiving end-of-life care for cancer, and 'may not live until Christmas'

Comedian Janey Godley has revealed she is receiving end of life care for her cancer, and may not live until Christmas.

Godley, 63, said she would be going into a hospice and receiving palliative care, in a video shared to social media.

She thanked the NHS and those who have cared for her as well as her family, friends and fans for their support.

Godley said in a video: "So I'm now in palliative care and I'm at end-of-life care now in the hospital.

"The chemo ran out of options and I just couldn't take any more of it and the cancer has spread.

"So it looks like this will be getting to near the end of it and it's really difficult to speak about this and say to people."

She also thanked charities who have supported her throughout her health journey.

Godley, who shot to fame with her dubbed pastiches of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefings during the pandemic, revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021.

In 2022 the comedian was given the all-clear and said in a post to X, formerly Twitter, that a scan showed "no evidence of disease".

However, she later announced that another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen but added that she would continue touring.

Earlier this month, she cancelled her forthcoming tour this autumn due to her stage four ovarian cancer, which had been kept at bay through NHS treatment over the last few years and had returned with a few added complications.

In the new video, she added: "It is devastating news to know that I'm facing end-of-life but we all come to an end sometime.

"I want to thank everybody for supporting the family, especially (her daughter) Ashley and my husband.

"The overwhelming support has been amazing, and I don't know how long I've got left before anybody asks. I'm not a TikTok.

"So I just want you to know that I appreciate all the love you've gave me and all the support. Cancer affects two in one people, and it's affected me."

She wished everyone a lovely Christmas and said she hopes to be here for it but is not certain.

The comedian also sent her "love and support to everybody else out there who's living with a life-limiting disease".

Many friends and celebrities replied to Godley's post supporting her, including TV chef Nigella Lawson, comedian Dom Joly and former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In one reply, Lawson said: "Oh Janey, this is heart-breaking. Thank you for all you've given the world - and for being you."

Joly said: "God bless you Janey - you are truly wonderful."

Born in Glasgow in 1961, Godley went on to become a regular co-presenter on several radio shows.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her infamous "unwelcome" sign for Donald Trump in 2016.

In 2023, Godley became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.