Comedian Janey Godley tells fans she is receiving end-of-life care for cancer, and 'may not live until Christmas'

25 September 2024, 20:21 | Updated: 25 September 2024, 20:54

Janey Godley
Janey Godley. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Comedian Janey Godley has revealed she is receiving end of life care for her cancer, and may not live until Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Godley, 63, said she would be going into a hospice and receiving palliative care, in a video shared to social media.

She thanked the NHS and those who have cared for her as well as her family, friends and fans for their support.

Godley said in a video: "So I'm now in palliative care and I'm at end-of-life care now in the hospital.

"The chemo ran out of options and I just couldn't take any more of it and the cancer has spread.

"So it looks like this will be getting to near the end of it and it's really difficult to speak about this and say to people."

Read more: Edinburgh Fringe funniest jokes revealed as comedian Mark Simmons' gag sails to victory

Read more: Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

She also thanked charities who have supported her throughout her health journey.

Godley, who shot to fame with her dubbed pastiches of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefings during the pandemic, revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021.

In 2022 the comedian was given the all-clear and said in a post to X, formerly Twitter, that a scan showed "no evidence of disease".

However, she later announced that another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen but added that she would continue touring.

Janey Godley
Janey Godley. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this month, she cancelled her forthcoming tour this autumn due to her stage four ovarian cancer, which had been kept at bay through NHS treatment over the last few years and had returned with a few added complications.

In the new video, she added: "It is devastating news to know that I'm facing end-of-life but we all come to an end sometime.

"I want to thank everybody for supporting the family, especially (her daughter) Ashley and my husband.

"The overwhelming support has been amazing, and I don't know how long I've got left before anybody asks. I'm not a TikTok.

"So I just want you to know that I appreciate all the love you've gave me and all the support. Cancer affects two in one people, and it's affected me."

Janey Godley
Janey Godley. Picture: Alamy

She wished everyone a lovely Christmas and said she hopes to be here for it but is not certain.

The comedian also sent her "love and support to everybody else out there who's living with a life-limiting disease".

Many friends and celebrities replied to Godley's post supporting her, including TV chef Nigella Lawson, comedian Dom Joly and former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In one reply, Lawson said: "Oh Janey, this is heart-breaking. Thank you for all you've given the world - and for being you."

Joly said: "God bless you Janey - you are truly wonderful."

Janey Godley
Janey Godley. Picture: Getty

Born in Glasgow in 1961, Godley went on to become a regular co-presenter on several radio shows.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her infamous "unwelcome" sign for Donald Trump in 2016.

In 2023, Godley became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Putin

Putin lowers threshold of nuclear response as he issues new warnings to the West

Sir Alan Bates has said the Labour Government has not contacted subpostmasters and has left them "at a standstill" over the Horizon IT scandal.

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates knighted by Princess Anne for exposing Horizon IT scandal

Several more rain warnings are in place

Flood fears as new heavy rain warnings issued across much of England spanning three days

Peter Stanley, 42, shared posts showing the torture of baby monkeys

Man jailed after online torture posts showing ‘deliberate and gratuitous suffering of baby monkeys for entertainment’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Starmer tells UN Middle East is ‘on the brink' as Israel 'prepares for entry into Lebanon'

A mother of five has die after a Brazilian Bum Lift procedure

Mother-of-five, 33, becomes first to die from Brazilian Bum Lift procedure in UK - as two arrested

Biden in a blue suit at a UN lectern

Biden: All-out war possible as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates

Inmates were released early under Labour's plans to free up prison space

Dozens of prisoners freed by mistake under Labour’s early release scheme

The Titan submersible

Haunting new footage of Titan sub shows extent of catastrophe, as safety experts explains how vessel came apart

Zelensky giving UN speech

Zelensky urges world leaders against seeking ‘a lull’ in war with Russia

Titanic Tourist Sub

Engineer says carbon fibre hull of Titan submersible showed signs of flaws

Former detective Andrew Talbot will be sentenced next month

Detective guilty of stealing 4kg cocaine from secure police storage before selling it on the streets of Manchester

Israeli army chiefs are planning a possible ground incursion into Lebanon

Israel 'preparing for possible entry into Lebanon', army chief tells troops amid escalating air strikes

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Israeli military preparing for possible ground operation, army chief says

Jordan McSweeney, killer of Zara Aleena, tells judge he ‘can’t be bothered’ to face court as he cowers in his cell for second time

Killer of Zara Aleena tells judge he ‘can’t be bothered’ to face court as he cowers in his cell for second time

Shocking moment bin workers narrowly dodge lorry explosion after wheelie bin combusts during morning collection

Shocking moment refuse workers narrowly dodge exploding bin lorry caught on camera

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israeli security forces take measures in the area following a rocket attack from Lebanon on the Sa'ar settlement amid an escalation in cross-border warfare with the Lebanese group Hezbollah in Nahariya, Israel on September 25, 2024.

Israel calls up reservists in response to rising tensions with Hezbollah as ballistic missile fired at Tel Aviv
File photo of a camper van on a motorway

Pensioner, 84, run over on motorway after falling out of camper van, as she ‘mistook car door for toilet’
Jermaine said "we're human beings, that's what it is" in a post on social media

Jermaine Jenas says ‘none of us are perfect’ as he breaks social media silence over sexting scandal
K

Starmer calls for UK nationals in Lebanon to 'leave and to leave immediately' as Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalates
Donald Trump is bundled away after a shooting

Secret Service failures before Trump rally shooting ‘preventable’ – Senate panel

People stand outside the Czech central bank in Prague

Czech central bank cuts its key interest rate to 4.25%

Roland Cherry, 63, was dragged under water while on a canoe trip and miraculously survived after being dragged to safety

Brit survives hippo attack after two tonne animal attacked canoe during dream safari holiday
People filling sandbags

Tropical Storm Helene strengthens amid hurricane warnings for Florida and Mexico

Madeleine McCann who vanished in 2007

Madeleine McCann suspect 'confessed to abducting girl from Portuguese apartment,' court hears
Police want to speak to this man following the incident on the train

CCTV image released after stranger took baby from mum's arms and ran down train carriage in 'attempted abduction'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. December 25, 2023

Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit