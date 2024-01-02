At least 30 people dead in Japan earthquake, as rescuers 'battle against time' to free survivors from rubble

2 January 2024, 06:20

At least 30 people have been killed in earthquakes in Japan
At least 30 people have been killed in earthquakes in Japan. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

At least 30 people have died after an earthquake struck Japan on Monday, as rescuers "battle against time" to free people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around 50 earthquakes struck the north central area of Japan, triggering tsunami waves, destroying buildings and starting fires on the island of Honshu.

Seven people are thought to be seriously injured in the earthquakes, alongside the 30 confirmed to have died by Tuesday morning UK time.

The largest earthquake reached 7.6 on the Richter scale, and more tremors are expected in the days to come.

The worst-hit area is the Ishikawa prefecture on the western side of Honshu island.

Read more: UK to build next generation of stealth fighter jet in deal with Japan and Italy, with HQ to be in Britain

Read more: 'Survivors buried under rubble' as 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami waves and destroys houses in Japan

A car passes a collapsed wooden house in Shika Town, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024
A car passes a collapsed wooden house in Shika Town, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024. Picture: Getty
A damaged car left on the side of the road in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture
A damaged car left on the side of the road in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture. Picture: Getty
People queue for water at a distribution point after the earthquake
People queue for water at a distribution point after the earthquake. Picture: Getty

Around 1,000 emergency services staff have been dispatched to help free people from the rubble.

But their efforts have been hampered by damaged and blocked roads. One of the local airports has been forced to close after a crack appeared in its runway.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told broadcasters: "The search and rescue of those impacted by the quake is a battle against time.

"We must rescue them as quickly as possible, especially those who are trapped under collapsed structures."

Smoke rising following a large fire in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024 after the earthquake
Smoke rising following a large fire in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024 after the earthquake. Picture: Getty
A house damaged by an earthquake is seen on January 02, 2024 in Nanao, Japan
A house damaged by an earthquake is seen on January 02, 2024 in Nanao, Japan. Picture: Getty
Firefighters investigate a partly burned and collapsed house on January 02, 2024 in Nanao, Japan
Firefighters investigate a partly burned and collapsed house on January 02, 2024 in Nanao, Japan. Picture: Getty

In the aftermath of the earthquakes people were urged to flee to high ground or to get to the top of buildings as fast as possible.

Warnings of waves as tall as five metres (16ft) were made for Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, while NHK, Japan's national broadcaster, said tsunami waves bigger than one metre hit the north coast of central Japan.

Later, that warning was downgraded as three metre tall (9.8ft) waves were predicted.

A collapsed road near the city of Shika, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024
A collapsed road near the city of Shika, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024. Picture: Getty

Reacting to the disaster, Rishi Sunak said: "My thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquakes in Japan which have caused such terrible damage.

"Prime minister Fumio Kishida is a great friend of the UK and we stand ready to support Japan and are monitoring developments closely.

"British nationals in the affected areas should follow the advice of the Japanese authorities."

The comments came shortly after US President Joe Biden said his administration was in touch with officials in Tokyo and "ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people".

Japan is extremely earthquake-prone, but a tsunami warning of the magnitude of Monday's had not been issued since a major quake and tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant in March 2011.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
139 police officers are being reinvestigated for sexual abuse and rape after being allowed to keep jobs

139 Met officers reinvestigated for rape and sexual abuse after being allowed to keep jobs

Japan Earthquake

Powerful earthquakes leave at least 30 dead along Japan’s western coast

Harry was stabbed to death just ahead of midnight

'His dinner's still in the oven': Family devastated after teen Harry Pitman killed on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, center, speaks as he visits the construction site of a new airport in Busan, South Korea

South Korean opposition leader stabbed in neck by 'terrorist', in 'serious threat to democracy'

Webley had dated Lotto winner Jane Park

EuroMillions winner Jane Park breaks silence after convicted gunman ex shot dead celebrating Hogmanay at local pub

Small boat crossings have fallen by a third in a boost for the Tories

Rishi Sunak's claim to have cleared asylum backlog branded 'misleading' as thousands still await decision

Hong Kong Jimmy Lai Trial

Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty to sedition and collusion charges

South Korea Politician Attacked

South Korean opposition leader stabbed in the neck by a knife-wielding man

South Korea Politician Attacked

South Korean opposition leader attacked and injured by unidentified man

Small boat crossings have fallen by a third in a boost for the Tories

Small boat crossings fall by a third as government clears asylum backlog in boost for Sunak

Les McCann performs in 2006

Les McCann, innovative jazz musician best known for Compared To What, dies at 88

Part of a commercial facility that collapsed in Kaga, Ishikawa prefecture, in an earthquake

Japan lowers tsunami alerts but warns coast residents of risk after earthquakes

The Pixar logo on a building

Coco actress Ana Ofelia Murguia dies at 90

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Key component of Netanyahu’s polarising judicial overhaul is overturned

Uganda’s Benjamin Kiplagat, front, competes in round one of the men’s 3000m steeplechase during the World Athletic Championships at the Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing, in August 2015

Two arrested over Ugandan Olympic runner’s killing in Kenya, police say

Harry was stabbed to death just ahead of midnight

Boy, 16, stabbed to death at London's Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve minutes before midnight named as Harry Pitman

Latest News

See more Latest News

A building set on fire by a Russian drone attack on the Lviv region

Russia launches record number of drones across Ukraine

Armed police outside Cologne Cathedral

German officials detain fifth suspect over ‘threat to attack Cologne Cathedral’

Webley had dated Lotto winner Jane Park

Gunman who dated EuroMillions winner Jane Park shot dead celebrating Hogmanay at local pub

Fireworks explode around the Berlin TV Tower

Berlin marks New Year with less violence than last year despite 390 arrests

A house damaged by an earthquake in Wajima, Japan

Japan issues tsunami warnings after series of strong earthquakes on west coast

A mother has been arrested in Kensington after disappearing in the US when her two children were found dead

Mother suspected of murdering her children in the US arrested in London after disappearing from Colorado
Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh court jails Nobel Peace Prize winner for violating labour laws

Israeli soldiers at a staging area near the border with Gaza

Israel pulls thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on southern city

Brits could soon use facial recognition instead of passports at airports

Boost for holidaying Brits as new plans emerge to use facial recognition in place of passports for UK arrivals
Paris's Arc de Triomphe is lit up to mark the start of 2024

Olympic host country France sees less disorder on New Year’s Eve

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit