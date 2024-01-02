At least 30 people dead in Japan earthquake, as rescuers 'battle against time' to free survivors from rubble

At least 30 people have been killed in earthquakes in Japan. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

At least 30 people have died after an earthquake struck Japan on Monday, as rescuers "battle against time" to free people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Around 50 earthquakes struck the north central area of Japan, triggering tsunami waves, destroying buildings and starting fires on the island of Honshu.

Seven people are thought to be seriously injured in the earthquakes, alongside the 30 confirmed to have died by Tuesday morning UK time.

The largest earthquake reached 7.6 on the Richter scale, and more tremors are expected in the days to come.

The worst-hit area is the Ishikawa prefecture on the western side of Honshu island.

A car passes a collapsed wooden house in Shika Town, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024. Picture: Getty

A damaged car left on the side of the road in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture. Picture: Getty

People queue for water at a distribution point after the earthquake. Picture: Getty

Around 1,000 emergency services staff have been dispatched to help free people from the rubble.

But their efforts have been hampered by damaged and blocked roads. One of the local airports has been forced to close after a crack appeared in its runway.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told broadcasters: "The search and rescue of those impacted by the quake is a battle against time.

"We must rescue them as quickly as possible, especially those who are trapped under collapsed structures."

Smoke rising following a large fire in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024 after the earthquake. Picture: Getty

A house damaged by an earthquake is seen on January 02, 2024 in Nanao, Japan. Picture: Getty

Firefighters investigate a partly burned and collapsed house on January 02, 2024 in Nanao, Japan. Picture: Getty

In the aftermath of the earthquakes people were urged to flee to high ground or to get to the top of buildings as fast as possible.

Warnings of waves as tall as five metres (16ft) were made for Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, while NHK, Japan's national broadcaster, said tsunami waves bigger than one metre hit the north coast of central Japan.

Later, that warning was downgraded as three metre tall (9.8ft) waves were predicted.

A collapsed road near the city of Shika, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024. Picture: Getty

Reacting to the disaster, Rishi Sunak said: "My thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquakes in Japan which have caused such terrible damage.

"Prime minister Fumio Kishida is a great friend of the UK and we stand ready to support Japan and are monitoring developments closely.

"British nationals in the affected areas should follow the advice of the Japanese authorities."

The comments came shortly after US President Joe Biden said his administration was in touch with officials in Tokyo and "ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people".

Japan is extremely earthquake-prone, but a tsunami warning of the magnitude of Monday's had not been issued since a major quake and tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant in March 2011.