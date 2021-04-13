Japan to release more than one million tonnes of radioactive water into ocean

13 April 2021, 08:41

Plans to dump nuclear waterwaste into the Pacific Ocean have been met by protests
Plans to dump nuclear waterwaste into the Pacific Ocean have been met by protests. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Japan has approved the release of more than one million tonnes of radioactive wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Although the water will be treated and diluted to ensure its radiation levels are below those set for drinking water, the move has been fiercely opposed by local residents, fishing unions and international neighbours China and South Korea.

Beijing branded the decision "extremely irresponsible" and, along with Seoul, is asking for further consultation on the matter.

Leaders in nearby Taiwan have also expressed concern.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Government confirmed the work to release the radioactive wastewater will commence in two years.

Approval for the controversial method comes after years of debates, delays and protests over safety concerns.

However, Tokyo decided to endorse the move as it was the "most realistic" option.

Read more: International fans barred from Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic

Read more: Japan to pay families £295,000 if relative dies due to Covid jab

Aerial shot of the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town
Aerial shot of the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town. Picture: PA

Following a meeting of Cabinet ministers, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said disposing of the water is "unavoidable" for the decommissioning of the Fukushima plant, which is expected to take decades.

The nuclear station was damaged during a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Water used to cool the plant's reactors became contaminated and began leaking after the natural disaster. It has since been stored in tanks at Fukushima.

The station's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), says its storage capacity will be full late next year.

Government officials and TEPCO said most selected radionuclides in the water can be reduced to levels allowed for the release.

However, they added that tritium, which is not harmful in small amounts, cannot be removed.

Read more: Tsunami warning issued as 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Japan

Read more: Tokyo Olympics boss quits after 'inappropriate' comments about women

Local residents are fiercely protesting the decision to dump the wastewater in the ocean
Local residents are fiercely protesting the decision to dump the wastewater in the ocean. Picture: PA

The government has said it will do what it can to support local fisheries and TEPCO will compensate for any damages that occur during its operation.

Some scientists say the long-term impact on marine life from low-dose exposure to such large volumes of wastewater is unknown.

Under the basic plan adopted by ministers, TEPCO will start releasing the water in about two years after building a facility under the regulatory authority's safety requirements.

It said the disposal of the water cannot be postponed further and is necessary to improve the environment surrounding the plant so residents can live there safely.

In the decade since the tsunami disaster, water meant to cool the nuclear material has constantly escaped from the damaged primary containment vessels into the basements of the reactor buildings.

To make up for the loss, more water has been pumped into the reactors to continue to cool the melted fuel.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chinese ships in the South China Sea

Philippine officials summon Chinese ambassador over reef dispute
A protester in Minneapolis

Second night of protests in Minneapolis after black man killed by police
Gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK grew by 0.4% in February

UK economy grew in February during third national lockdown

People wait for their turn to be administered Covishield vaccine at a government hospital in Hyderabad, India

India suffers worst coronavirus surge, with world vaccine supply hit
A healthcare worker collects a mouth swab sample from a man at a road side testing centre in New Delhi

Worst surge in Covid cases hits India plunging vaccine exports to UK into doubt
Darius the rabbit has been stolen from his home in Worcestershire

'World's biggest rabbit' stolen from Worcestershire home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases
Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis hails 'exhilarating' reopening of non-essential retail in England

Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis hails 'exhilarating' reopening of non-essential retail in England
James O'Brien caller warns David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg'

James O'Brien caller: David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg' for the Tories
Nick Ferrari has previously questioned the safety of smart motorways

Smart motorways: Bereaved wife fighting to stop others suffering
Caller takes 18 days annual leave to go to gym as lockdown eases

Caller takes 18 days annual leave to spend in gym as lockdown eases
Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June

Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London