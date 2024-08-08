Tsunami warning issued after 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

A tsunami advisory is in place following the earthquake. Picture: Alamy/Japan Meterological Agency

By Emma Soteriou

A tsunami warning has been issued after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Japan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Authorities warned that there is a risk of a rising sea level around southern Japan following the quake.

It occurred at around 4:42pm local time near Miyazaki on the island of Kyushu, at a depth of about 18.6 miles (30km).

The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded the magnitude as 7.1, with the epicentre at Hyuganada Sea.

The reading was initially given as 6.9.

Read more: United Britain’s night of defiance: 25,000 counter-protesters reclaim the streets as far-right riots fizzle out

Read more: 'Terror and anguish' suffered by Titan sub victims in their final moments revealed as family of explorer seek $50m in lawsuit

People taking shelter outside a building following an earthquake in Miyazaki. Picture: Alamy

The agency has since issued a tsunami advisory, predicting waves of up to 3ft (1m) along the southern coast of Kyushu and nearby island of Shikoku.

It told people in the area to stay out of the sea and away from the coast as the tide continues to flow fast.

"In areas where the shaking was strong, the risk of house collapse and landslide disasters is increasing, so please pay close attention to future earthquake activities and rainfall, and try to ensure your safety by not entering dangerous places unless there are unavoidable circumstances," the Japan Meteorological Agency added.

Operators of nuclear plants on Kyushu and Shikoku said they were checking to see if there was any damage to them.

Japan's NHK public television said there had been reports of broken windows at Miyazaki airport.

Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean, and is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

An earthquake in the country's north-central region of Noto on January 1 left more than 240 people dead.