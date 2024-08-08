Tsunami warning issued after 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

8 August 2024, 09:20 | Updated: 8 August 2024, 10:23

A tsunami advisory is in place following the earthquake
A tsunami advisory is in place following the earthquake. Picture: Alamy/Japan Meterological Agency

By Emma Soteriou

A tsunami warning has been issued after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Japan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Authorities warned that there is a risk of a rising sea level around southern Japan following the quake.

It occurred at around 4:42pm local time near Miyazaki on the island of Kyushu, at a depth of about 18.6 miles (30km).

The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded the magnitude as 7.1, with the epicentre at Hyuganada Sea.

The reading was initially given as 6.9.

Read more: United Britain’s night of defiance: 25,000 counter-protesters reclaim the streets as far-right riots fizzle out

Read more: 'Terror and anguish' suffered by Titan sub victims in their final moments revealed as family of explorer seek $50m in lawsuit

People taking shelter outside a building following an earthquake in Miyazaki
People taking shelter outside a building following an earthquake in Miyazaki. Picture: Alamy

The agency has since issued a tsunami advisory, predicting waves of up to 3ft (1m) along the southern coast of Kyushu and nearby island of Shikoku.

It told people in the area to stay out of the sea and away from the coast as the tide continues to flow fast.

"In areas where the shaking was strong, the risk of house collapse and landslide disasters is increasing, so please pay close attention to future earthquake activities and rainfall, and try to ensure your safety by not entering dangerous places unless there are unavoidable circumstances," the Japan Meteorological Agency added.

Operators of nuclear plants on Kyushu and Shikoku said they were checking to see if there was any damage to them.

Japan's NHK public television said there had been reports of broken windows at Miyazaki airport.

Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean, and is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

An earthquake in the country's north-central region of Noto on January 1 left more than 240 people dead.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Taylor Swift performs at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin during her Eras Tour

Chemical substances found at home of Taylor Swift concerts attack plot suspect

Breaking
The protest was set to take place at Drax Power Station this week

Police make 22 arrests ahead of planned protest at Drax Power Station amid 'robust' climate camp warning

Vehicles drive through a road flooded by heavy monsoon rain in Lahore

Death toll from six weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan jumps to 154

Visitors to Nagasaki Peace Park crouch down as an earthquake alert is issued in western Japan

Powerful earthquake strikes off southern Japan

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London.

Chemical substances and 'technical devices' found at home of man suspected of planning Taylor Swift Vienna attack

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus smiles at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday

Nobel laureate Yunus returns to Bangladesh to take over as interim leader

Reckoning for the rioters: Police swoop on 'thugs and criminals' in string of dawn raids

Reckoning for the rioters: Police swoop on 'thugs and criminals' in string of dawn raids

Police officers respond as far-right activists hold a demonstration in Middlesbrough on August 04, 2024

More far-right protests planned in coming days, policing minister warns

Boeing's Starliner space capsule seen from the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked in the adjacent port

Astronauts may face long wait to return to Earth amid capsule safety problems

Taxi driver who dropped off Southport suspect before Taylor Swift dance class attack left 'traumatised'

Taxi driver who dropped off Southport suspect before Taylor Swift dance class attack left 'traumatised'

Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont returns to Spain after 7 years as a fugitive

Communities came together to combat the far-right last night.

Sir Mark Rowley hails 'show of unity from communities' as 'fears of extreme-right' riots quelled by counter-protests

Death row inmate Taberon Honie leaves the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing in Salt Lake City on July 22 2024

Utah man who killed woman put to death in state’s first execution since 2010

Paul-Henri Nargeolet was among five people who died when the Titan submersible imploded

'Terror and anguish' suffered by Titan sub victims in their final moments revealed as family of explorer seek $50m in lawsuit
Live
Anti-racism protesters appear to be out-numbering the far-right - with demonstrations across the UK seeming largely peaceful so far

UK riots live: 'Dawn raids' bring reckoning for rioters as Met Chief praises 'successful night'

US rapper Nelly was targeted by an "overzealous" officer during an arrest in a casino

Rapper Nelly arrested for alleged drug possession at St Louis casino

Latest News

See more Latest News

PnB Rock Killing

Father found guilty of sending son to kill rapper PnB Rock

Detectives are issuing images of 14 people who may have information following incidents of disorder in Merseyside.

Pictured: 14 people being hunted by police after Merseyside riots

Africa Mpox

WHO considers public health emergency over mpox outbreak in Africa

Arizona Fake Electors

Prosecutors asked grand jurors not to indict Trump in fake electors case

Lin Yu Ting has secured a place in the women's featherweight final

Lin Yu-ting secures place in Olympic women's featherweight final amid ongoing gender controversy row
Far-Right riots failed to materialise on Wednesday night as counter-protesters took to the streets

United Britain’s night of defiance: 25,000 counter-protesters reclaim the streets as far-right riots fizzle out
Counter protesters.

Disinformation about riots 'terrifies communities and creates illusion protesters control streets'
Brendan Nwabichie said he was "traumatised" after making the discovery after a 12-hour shift at a care home

Organiser of fundraiser for carer whose car was torched during violent rioting 'overwhelmed' as donations hit £50,000
Taylor Swift performs her first London concert at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA)

Organisers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna amid terror attack fears

Brazil Forest Protection

Amazon deforestation in Brazil ‘down to lowest level since 2016’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit