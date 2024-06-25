Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Japanese emperor and empress meet with Royals - after Emperor Naruhito studied his life's passion The Thames barrier
25 June 2024, 14:29 | Updated: 25 June 2024, 14:39
The Japanese emperor and empress met Charles and Camilla as part of their state visit to the UK - after reconnecting with one of their great passions in a visit to the Thames Flood Barrier.
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived at Stansted Airport on Saturday and have since had private engagements.
They visited the Thames Flood Barrier on Monday, with the river being one of the emperor's life-long passions.
As a student at Oxford University in the 1980s, his research focused on water transport on the River Thames in the 18th century.
He went on to write a memoir in the 90s called The Thames And I.
On Tuesday morning, the emperor and empress met with Prince William at their hotel before being escorted to the Horse Guards Parade.
The pair were officially greeted by the King and Queen at the Royal Pavilion before the Guard of Honour gave a royal salute and the Japanese national anthem was played.
Emperor Naruhito and Charles then inspected the Guard of Honour before heading back to Buckingham Palace for lunch.
The Japanese state visit to the UK is taking place between Tuesday and Thursday - ending exactly a week before the General Election.
A Palace spokesman said this week's programme had been "slightly adapted", adding: "As a general principle, it has of course been adapted as a result of the current pre-election period of sensitivity."
Missing events include Downing Street talks with the PM, a speech to the Palace of Westminster by the visiting head of state, and meetings with opposition leaders.
Later on Tuesday, the guests will tour a Royal Collection exhibition in the Picture Gallery and then lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey.
In the evening, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will attend a lavish state banquet, where the King and the emperor will give speeches.
However, Princess Anne will miss the state banquet while she recovers from minor head wounds and a concussion.
The Princess Royal is being treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after she was injured in an "impact with a horse’s head or legs" while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.
Despite the injuries, she is said to be conscious and comfortable and is expected to make a ‘full and swift’ recovery.
She will remain in hospital for the rest of the week and will be kept under observation.
Princess Kate will not be in attendance either as she continues to have treatment for her cancer.