Japanese doctor and daughter arrested on suspicion of decapitating man with blade in brothel hotel

25 July 2023, 14:05 | Updated: 25 July 2023, 14:07

A Japanese doctor and daughter duo have been arrested on suspicion of decapitating a man and then dumping his headless body in a bathtub of a brothel hotel.
A Japanese doctor and daughter duo have been arrested on suspicion of decapitating a man and then dumping his headless body in a bathtub of a brothel hotel. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A Japanese doctor and daughter duo have been arrested on suspicion of decapitating a man and then dumping his headless body in a bathtub of a brothel hotel.

Runa Tamura, 29, and her medic father Osamu, 59, from northern Japanese city Sapporo, are being held in custody as police investigate several potential charges - including murder and abandonment of a body.

Provincial police arrested the pair after discovering CCTV footage which they believe shows Runa and Hitoshi Ura, 62, entering the hotel in the city's red-light district on July 1.

Authorities also claim that Runa and her father killed the Eniwa native victim after conspiring to behead his with a blade at the Chuo Ward hotel in Sapporo.

Police officers investigate Runa and Osamu Tamura'ｓhouse in Sapporo, Hokkaido
Police officers investigate Runa and Osamu Tamura'ｓhouse in Sapporo, Hokkaido. Picture: Alamy
Runa Tamura, who was arrested in connection with the case that a headless man was found, is transferred from a police station in Sapporo, northern Japan
Runa Tamura, who was arrested in connection with the case that a headless man was found, is transferred from a police station in Sapporo, northern Japan. Picture: Alamy

The body was discovered by a hotel employee at 3pm on July 2 - with police confirming that they have not yet recovered all of the slain man's belongings, including his mobile phone.

Runa was reported to have been seen leaving the hotel three hours after the person police believe to be her entered - wearing a different outfit and carrying a suitcase.

Runa's mother has also been detained in connection with the case - after Hiroko Tamura, 60, allegedly conspired to transport the man's remains.

Forensic sheets have been seen at the Tamura's house as officers investigate the murder.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Three Palestinian gunmen shot dead in occupied West Bank

Europe Weather

Greek firefighting plane crashes after more evacuation orders issued

The plane crashed north of Athens

Two pilots feared dead fighting Greek wildfires as plane clips tree before nose-diving to the ground in fireball crash

Pakistan Politics

Imran Khan set to be charged with insulting Pakistan election officials

Corfu's wildfires were set by opportunistic arsonists attempting to heap misery upon others, the mayor of the Greek holiday island has claimed.

Arsonists blamed for Corfu wildfires as Greece grapples with blazes while terrified Brit tourists flee

Algeria Wildfires

Ten soldiers among dozens killed by wildfires in Algeria

Police have issued e-fit images of two men they want to trace

Cruel burglars con their way into home of woman, 91, before stealing heirloom locket she’d owned for 73 years

China Politics

China’s foreign minister replaced after weeks of absence

Israel Politics

Israeli doctors stage walkout after law is passed weakening top court

Katya Kan, 35, collapsed at the Noisily Festival on July 8

Police probe suspected drug death of model who collapsed at music festival held on Belvoir Estate

A band of heavy rain is to batter the UK from Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Met Office map shows exact date massive band of rain will sweep across Britain

Tafari Campbell worked for the Obamas

Barack Obama's 'beloved' personal chef found dead in lake near family home

Female firefighters at Kent have had to strip to their underwear

Female firefighters 'forced to strip to their underwear in front of male colleagues'

Wildfires have broken out in Sicily

'It's like a nightmare': Wildfires break out in Sicily as flights cancelled and airport shuts after temperatures hit 47C

The Etias system will go live next year

Date that Brits will need to pay £6 visa fee to enter EU countries under post-Brexit travel rules revealed

APTOPIX Greece Wildfires

Night-time evacuations take place on Greek islands as wildfires rage

Latest News

See more Latest News

37 British holidaymakers were on board at the time

'A terrible idea': EasyJet pilot advises tourists heading to Rhodes to get off plane leaving passengers in tears
Russia Ukraine War

UN watchdog staff warn of Russian mines around occupied nuclear plant

This summer has seen cooler temperatures and more rain

Met Office says 40C heatwave weather becoming more likely in UK after wet start to summer

Japan Beheading

Japanese woman and her parents arrested over man’s beheading in hotel room

South Korea Crowd Crush

South Korean court overturns impeachment of minister over fatal Halloween crush

How the Titan sub imploded

Simulation shows how Titan sub collapsed 'millisecond by millisecond' as crew heard ominous 'loud pops and creaks'
A batch of Hawkstone Cider has been recalled

Jeremy Clarkson warns some bottles of his Hawkstone cider could explode as health chiefs issue disposal advice
Director Greta Gerwig poses for the media prior to a news conference for the film Barbie in Seoul, South Korea

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig breaks opening weekend record for female directors

The top met cop had a simple message for the former spy caught speeding

'Don't speed' Top Met cop's message to author and former spy Frederick Forsyth complaining about speeding ticket
Just Stop Oil protests have cost £7.7m for the last 13 weeks

'It's not protest, it's crime': Senior Met cop condemns Just Stop Oil as LBC reveals £7.7m bill to police disruption

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit