Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors wins Nobel Peace Prize

11 October 2024, 10:45 | Updated: 11 October 2024, 10:58

The organisation of survivors of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was awarded the prize on Friday
The organisation of survivors of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was awarded the prize on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors, has won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.

The organisation of survivors of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was awarded the prize on Friday for its activism against nuclear weapons.

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the award was made as the "taboo against the use of nuclear weapon is under pressure".

He praised the "extraordinary efforts" of the group to "achieve a world free of nuclear weapons".

Next year will mark 80 years since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Next year will mark 80 years since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima (pictured) and Nagasaki. Picture: Alamy

The Norwegian Nobel Committee gave plaudits to the group's use of witness testimony to ensure nuclear weapons must never be used again.

Founded in 1956, Nihon Hidankyo sends survivors around the world to share their testimonies of the "atrocious damage" and suffering caused by the use of nuclear weapons, according to their website.

This comes at a time when devastating conflicts are raging in the world, notably in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan.

Alfred Nobel stated in his will that the prize should be awarded for "the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."

Since 1901, 104 Nobel Peace Prizes have been awarded, mostly to individuals but also to organisations that have been seen to advance peace efforts.

The Norwegian Nobel Institute said 286 candidates had been nominated for this year's peace prize, a number comprising 197 individuals and 89 organisations.

Nominations can be made by people in positions of significant authority, including members of national assemblies, governments and international courts of law.

Last year's prize went to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her advocacy of women's rights and democracy, and against the death penalty.

There had been widespread speculation the United Nations agency supporting Palestinians – UNWRA – was being considered for the prize this year.

Despite the organisation being the main provider of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, nine of its members were fired for alleged involvement in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

More than 12,000 people had signed a petition urging the committee not to award UNWRA the prize.

The Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (£770,000).

Unlike the other Nobel prizes that are selected and announced in Stockholm, founder Alfred Nobel decreed the peace prize be decided and awarded in Oslo by the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The Nobel season ends on Monday with the announcement of the winner of the economics prize, formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

