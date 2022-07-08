Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot in chest while giving speech

8 July 2022, 06:04

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot during a campaign speech, according the country's national broadcaster NHK TV.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The news outlet said the 67-year-old had gone into heart failure on Friday after it aired footage of him collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him.

NHK said Mr Abe was bleeding and holding his chest when he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara in western Japan.

He had been standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said.

A spokesman for Nara City Fire Department said he was in cardiopulmonary arrest before he was taken to hospital.

Read more: Man charged with murder over Copenhagen shooting

"Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am,", chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Investigators work around the scene where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot
Investigators work around the scene where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot. Picture: Alamy

"One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown.'

'Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it."

Read more: Govt 'paralysed' as Boris vows to remain in No10 until new PM chosen

US ambassador Rahm Emanuel added: "The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."

Abe is Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister and held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the ill health.

Despite stepping down as leader, he has worked with other politicians over the ruling Liberal Democratic party.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The UK is set to be hit with its second heatwave of the year

UK set to sizzle in week-long scorcher as second heatwave hits Britain

There are fears the government could be left in paralysis if Boris Johnson remains as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen

Govt 'paralysed' as Boris vows to remain in No10 until new PM chosen

'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt

'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt
Ghislaine Maxwell has appealed against her conviction

Ghislaine Maxwell launches appeal against sex trafficking conviction

Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal 'very sad' as he withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

James Caan has died

Hollywood legend and The Godfather star James Caan dies aged 82

The mother of Baby P has reportedly been freed from prison

Baby P's mum Tracey Connelly freed from prison after 13 years

Woman jailed for impersonating learner drivers

Woman who posed as learners to take 100 driving tests jailed

Four prominent MPs are believed to have so confirmed they will not run.

Raab, Gove and Hancock rule themselves out as Tory race for No10 begins

Harry's tension with royal aide over protection, High Court hears

Harry's ‘significant tensions’ with Queen’s aide over protection, High Court told

Boris and Carrie Johnson are reportedly determined to throw a wedding party at Chequers, with some suggestion it is one of the reasons the Prime Minister is insisting on remaining in office until a new leader is chosen

Boris and Carrie 'plan Chequers wedding party' as Tories demand PM leaves No10 now

MPs have slammed Boris Johnson

MPs launch scathing attack on Boris for lack of remorse in 'strange' resignation speech

Boris Johnson quit but said he will remain as PM until a successor can be found

Boris Johnson's speech in full: PM quits and blames 'herd instinct'

Boris Johnson quit as PM and a successor will be appointed in due course

'Them's the breaks' Boris Johnson quits 'best job in the world' after Tory revolt

Oriana Pepper died after developing an infection following mosquito bite

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after being bitten by a mosquito

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tory MPs continue to quit as resignations hit 53

Zahawi turns on PM after being named Chancellor as wave of ministers quit government
Watchdog report EasyJet to CAA over flight cancelations

EasyJet face legal threat after passengers 'abandoned' abroad after flights axed
Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove on Wednesday night after he called for the Prime Minister to step down

Boris' last stand: Gove sacked in revenge reshuffle as Cabinet calls for PM to go
Watch the moment police officers dressed as builders arrest suspect during covert operation

Watch the moment police dressed as builders arrest suspect during covert operation
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

British Airways has cancelled over 10,000 more flights

Over 10,000 more flights scrapped by BA amid worsening airport crisis
Boris Johnson has sacked Michael Gove

Boris fights back: Gove sacked in revenge reshuffle after Cabinet calls for PM to quit
Maya Forstater has won three claims in a fresh employment tribunal

Maya Forstater wins discrimination claims over trans tweets

Boris has insisted "of course" he will still be PM tomorrow.

Boris insists 'of course' he'll still be PM tomorrow amid wave of Tory resignations
Here is a full list of Tory MPs who have resigned so far.

Full list of Tory MPs who have quit Boris Johnson's govt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government
Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM
'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson
Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Andrew Bridgen MP says Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/07 | Watch again

The Conservative Party is having what looks and sounds like a collective nervous breakdown, Andrew Marr has said.

Andrew Marr: The Conservative Party is having what looks like a collective nervous breakdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London