Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot in chest while giving speech

By Megan Hinton

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot during a campaign speech, according the country's national broadcaster NHK TV.

The news outlet said the 67-year-old had gone into heart failure on Friday after it aired footage of him collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him.

NHK said Mr Abe was bleeding and holding his chest when he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara in western Japan.

He had been standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said.

A spokesman for Nara City Fire Department said he was in cardiopulmonary arrest before he was taken to hospital.

"Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am,", chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Investigators work around the scene where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot. Picture: Alamy

"One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown.'

'Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it."

US ambassador Rahm Emanuel added: "The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."

Abe is Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister and held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the ill health.

Despite stepping down as leader, he has worked with other politicians over the ruling Liberal Democratic party.