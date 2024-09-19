Hollywood actor freed early from jail under Starmer's prisoner release scheme back behind bars 48 hours later

Jason Hoganson has been put back behind bars. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

An actor who was let out of jail early under Labour's controversial prisoner release scheme was sent back to prison just 48 hours later.

Jason Hoganson, 53, was released from Durham Prison on September 10, as one of around 1,700 inmates freed to create more space in Britain's overcrowded jails.

But the next day he was arrested in Newcastle's West End on suspicion of two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of assault.

He appeared in court on September 12, and was due to appear before North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, having admitted one count of breaching the order but denying the other count, and denying assault.

He was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial on October 30 at South Shields Magistrates' Court.

Jason Hoganson after being released from HMP Durham. Picture: Alamy

Hoganson, who was released early after serving half of an 18-month jail sentence, had a leading role in 1987 film Empire State.

However, he later descended into drink and drug addiction.

Prisoners were let out 40% of their way through their sentences as part of the emergency scheme to cut overcrowding. A further 1,700 are expected to be released on Tuesday, October 22.

Several other inmates freed under the scheme are also understood to be back in jail already.

The first prisoner to be returned to jail is understood to have been recalled within 36 hours of release.

He is said to have failed to turn up at a pre-arranged address, resulting in probation officers alerting police.

Most of those recalled were due to breaches of their licence, which restrict where they can go, who they can see and where they live.

Jason Hoganson (right) seen outside HM Prison Durham. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile chief inspector of probation Martin Jones predicted there would be early recalls on Tuesday.

He suggested prisoners would be sent back to jail “within days or weeks” because “things will go wrong in the community”.

Sir Keir defended the move last week, telling MPs: "I'm angry to be put in a position of having to release people who should be in prison because the last government broke the prison system.

"The prime minister was repeatedly warned that he had to adopt the scheme that we put in place."

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said at the time of the initial mass prisoner release: “This Government inherited a justice system on the verge of collapse.

"The worst possible outcome for victims would have been to allow this to happen.

"Dangerous criminals would have walked the streets with impunity, knowing the police would not have been able to arrest them, because there would have been no prison cell waiting for them.

“We have been forced into taking difficult but necessary action, with safeguards in place, so we can keep locking up offenders and protect the public.

“Those released under this scheme will be subject to full probation supervision and will in many cases face tough restrictions such as tags, curfews and exclusion zones.”