Actor freed early after being jailed for assaulting ex now on the run from prison after breaching licence conditions

Jason Hoganson. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Kit Heren

An actor who was freed early from prison by Labour after assaulting his ex is on the run after being recalled to jail again.

Jason Hoganson, 53, was released from Durham Prison on September 10, as one of around 1,700 inmates freed to create more space in Britain's overcrowded jails.

But the next day he was arrested in Newcastle's West End on suspicion of two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of assault.

Now he is being recalled to prison again after breaching his licence conditions.

Officers warned anyone who sees him not to approach.

Read more: Actor who starred in cult 1980s film before his life spiralled into crime among inmates freed under Labour's prison plan

Police said: "We are asking for help to locate Jason Hoganson.

"Hoganson, 53, is wanted for recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

"It is believed that Hoganson is actively evading arrest and that he could be anywhere in our Force area or County Durham.

"Anyone who sees Hoganson should not approach him and instead contact us immediately.

File photo dated 10/09/24 of Jason Hoganson seen outside HM Prison Durham following his early release from prison. Picture: Alamy

"Please be aware that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

"Anyone with information on Hoganson’s whereabouts should send us a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on our website or call 101 immediately.

"Please quote log number NP-20241031-1343."