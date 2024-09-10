Exclusive

Actor who starred in cult 1980s film before his life spiralled into crime among inmates freed under Labour's prison plan

Jason Hoganson walking free from HM Prison Durham. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Actor Jason Hoganson has been released from prison early just weeks after being convicted for attacking his ex-girlfriend in the street.

Around 1,700 inmates are expected to be let out early in an attempt to ease overcrowding in prisons.

Some are being freed 40% of their way through their sentences as part of the emergency scheme to cut overcrowding.

Hoganson, 53, from Wallsend, was convicted in August for 18 months for attacking his former partner.

Today, we was photographed walking free from HMP Durham.

Hoganson had a leading role in the 1987 film Empire State alongside Glen Murphy and Cathryn Harrison.

However, after descending into drink, drugs and crime he has racked up 109 previous convictions.

Hoganson received an 18-month sentence for assaulting his ex-partner. Picture: Alamy

Newcastle Crown Court heard Hoganson was caught on doorbell video camera attacking his former partner in Newcastle on December 11 last year.

Prosecutor Amy Levitt said Hoganson already had a restraining order to keep him away from the woman when he attacked her, according to Chronicle Live.

Miss Levitt told the court: "Footage shows the defendant assaulting the complainant. He slaps her to the face and she walks away. He walks after her.

"There are further hits and a push, where she falls to the floor. The assault continues while she's lying on the floor.

Hoganson, 53, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating and breach of a restraining order.

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced Hoganson to 18 months behind bars, most of which he has already served on remand.

Around 1,700 inmates are expected to be let out early in an attempt to ease prison overcrowding. Picture: Alamy

Alex Chalk, the former Justice Secretary, previously told LBC's Nick Ferrari it was "not true" that all domestic violence offenders were being excluded from this initiative "as the government are saying".

"You've got to be frank with the British people the truth is some guy who thumps his partner in an appalling common assault or ABH [...] if he gets less than four years, he could be out in less than 50% then that's a concern".

Domestic abuse survivor Anna told LBC victims are "hurt" as 1/3 of survivors whose perpetrators are due to be released are likely to be "unaware and unsupported", according to the Domestic Abuse Commissioner.

The units running the notification scheme are "overhwhelmed" with calls from "worried victims".

"There's so many survivors who are terrified that they're going to bump into their abuser outside their house, their workplace, the local shops.

"They've worked hard to regain control in their life," she told Nick Ferrari.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This Government inherited a justice system on the verge of collapse.

"The worst possible outcome for victims would have been to allow this to happen.

"Dangerous criminals would have walked the streets with impunity, knowing the police would not have been able to arrest them, because there would have been no prison cell waiting for them.

“We have been forced into taking difficult but necessary action, with safeguards in place, so we can keep locking up offenders and protect the public.

“Those released under this scheme will be subject to full probation supervision and will in many cases face tough restrictions such as tags, curfews and exclusion zones.”