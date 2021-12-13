Breaking News

'No Covid variant has spread this fast': Fears Omicron helping infect 200,000 people daily

Sajid Javid said experts believe 200,000 infections a day are happening as Omicron spreads. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

No Covid variant spreads as fast as Omicron, Sajid Javid has revealed, as he said experts estimate about 200,000 coronavirus infections are taking place each day.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the Commons on Monday that it will become the dominant strain in London in the next two days.

It only represents 20% of cases in England, but "we can expect those numbers to dramatically increase in the days and weeks" to come.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UK is 4,700 - but Mr Javid's revelations show how fast it is thought to be expanding.

He told MPs that "no variant of Covid-19 has spread this fast" and the NHS was moving to its maximum level of preparedness.

The Government has moved to offer all adults a coronavirus booster jab by the end of the year in England, as it's thought a third dose will provide better protection against a variant that has eroded some of the defence two doses granted people.

A series of measures wrapped up in "Plan B", including an expanded mask mandate and changes to travel rules, are designed to curb Omicron's spread.

A requirement for people to use the NHS Covid app or a negative test to gain entry to some venues and events has also been implemented - and anyone eligible for a booster will need to have one recorded or provide proof of a negative test.

On Sunday, it was announced the UK's Covid alert level would rise from three to four.

The Government is now going fully ahead with trying to get all adults their third dose, with military planners helping the massive rollout that ministers have admitted will see some health appointments get kicked into 2022.

"There are now 4,713 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK," Mr Javid told MPs.

"And the UK Health Security Agency estimates that the current number of daily infections are around 200,000.

"While Omicron represents over 20% of cases in England, we've already seen it rise to over 44% in London and we expect it to become the dominant Covid 19 variant in the capital in the next 48 hours."

It has been confirmed that people in England are hospitalised with the Omicron variant while one person is known to have died after being infected with it.

But Mr Javid joined Boris Johnson in moving to dispel the idea that the variant is milder than other forms of coronavirus.

"It's vital we remember that hospitalisations and deaths lag infections by around two weeks so we can expect those numbers to dramatically increase in the days and weeks that lie ahead," Mr Javid warned.

"In preparation, the UK's four chief medical officers raised the Covid alert level to four, its second highest level, this was done over the weekend.

"And NHS England has just announced that it will return to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident.

"This means the NHS response to Omicron will be coordinated as a national effort rather than led by individual trusts."

Updates to follow