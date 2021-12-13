Breaking News

'No Covid variant has spread this fast': Fears Omicron helping infect 200,000 people daily

13 December 2021, 16:24 | Updated: 13 December 2021, 16:58

Sajid Javid said experts believe 200,000 infections a day are happening as Omicron spreads
Sajid Javid said experts believe 200,000 infections a day are happening as Omicron spreads. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

No Covid variant spreads as fast as Omicron, Sajid Javid has revealed, as he said experts estimate about 200,000 coronavirus infections are taking place each day.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the Commons on Monday that it will become the dominant strain in London in the next two days.

It only represents 20% of cases in England, but "we can expect those numbers to dramatically increase in the days and weeks" to come.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UK is 4,700 - but Mr Javid's revelations show how fast it is thought to be expanding.

He told MPs that "no variant of Covid-19 has spread this fast" and the NHS was moving to its maximum level of preparedness.

The Government has moved to offer all adults a coronavirus booster jab by the end of the year in England, as it's thought a third dose will provide better protection against a variant that has eroded some of the defence two doses granted people.

A series of measures wrapped up in "Plan B", including an expanded mask mandate and changes to travel rules, are designed to curb Omicron's spread.

A requirement for people to use the NHS Covid app or a negative test to gain entry to some venues and events has also been implemented - and anyone eligible for a booster will need to have one recorded or provide proof of a negative test.

On Sunday, it was announced the UK's Covid alert level would rise from three to four.

The Government is now going fully ahead with trying to get all adults their third dose, with military planners helping the massive rollout that ministers have admitted will see some health appointments get kicked into 2022.

"There are now 4,713 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK," Mr Javid told MPs.

"And the UK Health Security Agency estimates that the current number of daily infections are around 200,000.

"While Omicron represents over 20% of cases in England, we've already seen it rise to over 44% in London and we expect it to become the dominant Covid 19 variant in the capital in the next 48 hours."

It has been confirmed that people in England are hospitalised with the Omicron variant while one person is known to have died after being infected with it.

But Mr Javid joined Boris Johnson in moving to dispel the idea that the variant is milder than other forms of coronavirus.

"It's vital we remember that hospitalisations and deaths lag infections by around two weeks so we can expect those numbers to dramatically increase in the days and weeks that lie ahead," Mr Javid warned.

"In preparation, the UK's four chief medical officers raised the Covid alert level to four, its second highest level, this was done over the weekend.

"And NHS England has just announced that it will return to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident.

"This means the NHS response to Omicron will be coordinated as a national effort rather than led by individual trusts."

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

There have been problems with the supply of lateral flow tests, which are supposed to be freely available

Covid-19: Where can I order a lateral flow test?

Covid passports for large venues will be mandatory from Wednesday

Covid passes: No 10 keeping whether 'fully vaccinated' is two doses or three under review

Boris Johnson has said he 'broke no rules' over the 'thing with the Zoom call'

Boris quiz: PM insists 'I certainly broke no rules' over 'the thing with the Zoom call'

The Karin Hoej capsized after the collision in the early hours of Monday

Two people feared dead after freight ships collide off coast of Sweden

Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health Vaccination centre in central London.

At least one person has died with Omicron, PM confirms

There are no lateral flow tests available days before they become essential for vaccine passports and testing contacts of Covid cases

Home Covid tests unavailable and NHS jab booking system crashes amid new rules

Activists hold up a banner at one of the incinerator entrances

Extinction Rebellion protesters descend on controversial north London incinerator

Sajid Javid has warned routine NHS appointments will be pushed back to rollout the boosters to all over 18 year olds.

Health Sec warns some NHS appointments will be dropped to meet tough new booster target

Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again

'No guarantees': Health Sec refuses to rule out school closures in fight against Omicron

The PM is triggering Plan B measures in a bid to tackle rising cases of the Omicron variant.

PM faces rebellion from almost 70 Tory MPs over Covid passports

Daniel Morgan was the victim of an axe-murder in London in the 80s.

Family of axe-murder victim Daniel Morgan 'plan to sue Met Police'

Work from home guidance comes into force on Monday in England.

Work from home guidance reintroduced in England amid spiralling Omicron cases

Boris Johnson has been told to "fess up" by Labour

Labour tells PM to 'fess up' over whether he "lied to country" over No10 events

The booster vaccination programme will be extended to all adults, it has been confirmed.

Covid-19 booster jabs: Who is eligible and how can you book?

Sajid Javid has urged people to get their booster jabs

Health Sec warns of 'race against Omicron' as booster jabs offered to all adults

Boris Johnson was set to speak after the Covid alert level rose

UK Covid alert level rises from three to four as Omicron spreads

Latest News

See more Latest News

Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej following the collision

One dead, one missing after cargo ship collision off Sweden

People protest in Khartoum in Sudan

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos

Swiss drop case linked to Saudi funds for ex-Spanish king

The front steps of a house which are all that remains after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky

Thousands without heat or water after tornadoes kill dozens in US
Firefighters and rescuers search for survivors following the explosion

Death toll rises to seven in Sicily gas leak blast

Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong tycoon jailed over Tiananmen vigil

A woman running past the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing

Former Alibaba employee warns going public causes victims ‘hurt’
Sweden Denmark ship collision

Two missing after freight ships collide off Sweden

Midwest Tornadoes

Dozens dead as tornadoes rip through US Midwest

G7 Summit

South African president tests positive for Covid-19

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge
Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses
Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'

Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'
Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules
'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson

'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson
Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'

Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police