Jay Blades pleads not guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards estranged wife

BBC presenter Jay Blades arriving at Worcester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

BBC presenter Jay Blades has denied engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife.

The 54-year-old, who fronts primetime show The Repair Shop, entered a not guilty plea at Worcester Crown Court to one charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Lisa-Marie Zbozen.

The charge alleges that controlling and coercive behaviour took place in an intimate or family relationship between January 1 2023 and September 12 this year.

Ms Zbozen announced that the pair's relationship was over in an Instagram post on May 2.

Blades, from Claverley in Shropshire, appeared before the Recorder of Worcester, Judge James Burbidge KC on Friday.

Wearing a dark suit and tie, the star spoke only to confirm his identity to the court clerk and to enter his plea.

Blades denies the charges. Picture: Alamy

The charge against Jay Blades alleges that his behaviour had a "serious effect" on his partner "namely that it caused her to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her".

Judge James Burbidge KC rejected an application for part of the proceedings to be heard in private.

Cast of the Repair Shop winning a Bafta in 2023. Picture: Getty

Adjourning the case with a possible trial date of May 6 next year, the judge removed a bail condition that Blades should be subject to an electronic tag, which had not yet been fitted due to "failings" by the company responsible.

The judge told Blades: "You have denied responsibility for the crime alleged against you and the prosecution propose to try you.

"I remove the tagging of your exclusion zone but you are still subject to the exclusion zone."