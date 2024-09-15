Jay Blades resigns from King's Foundation after being charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'

Jay Blades has resigned from the King's Foundation. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Jay Blades has resigned from the King's Foundation after being charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife.

The Repair Shop presenter, 54, last year won a Bafta TV award along with other members of the programme for a special featuring the King, who was at the time the Prince of Wales.

He supported the King's Foundation, formerly the Prince's Foundation, as an ambassador, and visited its Dumfries House location in Ayrshire for The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit.

But the foundation confirmed on Sunday that Blades had informed the charity of his resignation.

Jay Blades puts the finishing touches to a restored chair at the Pickle Factory in Bermondsey, south London, ahead of the opening of a pop-up showcasing a new generation of makers. Picture date: Tuesday March 12, 2024. Picture: Alamy

It came after Blades appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' court on Friday, having been charged by West Mercia Police with one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship.

The charge relates to his fitness instructor wife Lisa Zbozen, who announced on her Instagram page on May 2 that their relationship was over.

The couple married in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on November 22, 2022.

A repeat of Blades' show David & Jay's Touring Toolshed was pulled from the TV schedule on Friday night.

The furniture restorer, who was made an MBE for services to craft in 2022, has also resigned from his role as chancellor at Buckinghamshire New University.

Blades will appear at Worcester Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 11.