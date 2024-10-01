Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell, eight, who died from gunshot on farm - as football club pays tribute

Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell (left), eight, who died from gunshot on farm - as football club pays tribute. Picture: Facebook

By Christian Oliver

An eight-year-old boy who died after being shot while on a Cumbria farm has been pictured for the first time, as locals paid tribute to a 'talented little guy'.

Jay Cartmell of Frizington, West Cumbria, died after suffering serious wounds from a gunshot on Saturday.

The schoolboy was on Wheatsheaf Farm, near Warcop in Cumbria, at around 2.50pm where he had reportedly been "hunting rabbits".

The eight-year-old was airlifted to hospital and died of his wounds overnight.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and later held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. The man has since been released on bail.

Whitehaven Miners Social Football Club have now paid tribute to Jay, releasing images of him playing and training for the team alongside his friends.

The west Cumbria club said on its Facebook page: "RIP wee man #oneofour #lanternforlife Our thoughts are with your family, coaches and teammates."

It continued: "Our heartfelt condolences to this little lad’s family, our neighbours, Whitehaven Miners Social Football Club, his friends, team mates and all that knew him. Truly devastating news, any support we can offer please let us know."

A comment on the post also paid tribute to Jay: "RIP little man. You were a talented little guy, and full of character. Pleasure to coach, and a pleasure to call my son's friend. In our hearts forever."

The secretary for Bransty Rangers JFC, Nicola Stephenson, added: "On behalf of everyone at Bransty Rangers JFC we send our sincere condolences to all at Whitehaven Miners and Jay’s family and friends."

Josh MacAlister, MP for Whitehaven and Workington, said: "This is an absolutely tragic and heart-breaking loss of such a young life. I know that our whole community will have Jay’s family in our thoughts."

A man in his 60s was arrested following the incident. Picture: Frank Chalmers, Facebook

A large Police presence was pictured at the scene. Picture: Frank Chalmers Facebook

The latest update from Cumbria Constabulary on Monday said: "As officers continue with their enquiries into this incident, they are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward."

A statement from police on Saturday confirmed the man had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The Sun reported that the boy and a man in his 60s were hunting rabbits when he suffered the injuries.

A source told the publication: "They had permission to be on the land. There's been an agreement in place for years for them to rabbit there."

Police have called on anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 135 of 28 September 2024. You can also phone on 101.