'The best boy that anyone could wish for': Parents pay tribute to son, 8, who died after gun went off in farm tragedy

Jay Cartmell's parents have paid tribute to their son. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

The parents of an eight-year-old boy who died after being shot when a gun went off at a farm in Cumbria have paid tribute to him.

Jay Cartmell died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries to his head and face on land near Warcop last week.

Now, Leigha and James Cartmell have have described Jay as "the best boy that anyone could wish for".

They said they are "heartbroken" over his death.

They also thanked the air ambulance service and Alder Hey Children's Hospital for looking after him.

Jay Cartmell died after a gun went off . Picture: Handout

'Extremely loved'

In a statement they said: “We are heartbroken at the passing of our perfect little boy - Jay Cartmell, 8 years.

"He was loving, kind and full of mischief, the best boy that anyone could wish for and the third corner of our beautiful family ‘triangle’.

“Jay loved being outdoors, the muddier he could get the better and was starting to follow in the footsteps of his Dad with his obsession for Speedway at Workington, where he first attended aged 1 years.

"He always went to the Pit to fist bump his heroes, local racers Harry and Sam McGurk. Jay was a talented rider himself and was showing real promise for the sport.

“Jay was a defender at Whitehaven Miners Football Club.

"He would occasionally score a goal, albeit an own goal, but that didn’t dampen his enthusiasm. His favourite player was Erling Haaland and he had a dream to move to Brazil and to meet Lionel Messi.

Jay Cartmell. Picture: Handout

Jay. Picture: Handout

“Jay enjoyed fishing and rabbiting with his Dad and helped care for the family pets:- 4 lurchers, 5 ferrets and his own bearded dragon (Spike) which he received following a school achievement.

"He loved school and had a talent for maths.

“Jay was extremely loved, not only by us, but by all who met him.

"He had fantastic friends and always had a smile on his face.

"We will miss him every day, but his love surrounds us and his memory will never fade.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all who have looked after Jay:

The Air Ambulance Service;

PICU, Ward 12 RVI

Snowdrop Suite at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital

“Also special thanks to the Workington Speedway Supporters Club for their amazing donations; JD Autos and Fellview Surgery for their ongoing support; the Workington Comets, especially Andrew Bain, for a special gift which we will treasure forever and to Whitehaven Miners for all that they have done and continue to do in Jay’s honour.”

His parents. Picture: Handout

A firearm was secured at the scene by police.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

He was taken to police custody and later held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The man was later bailed as police continued their investigations.

Cumbria Police urged any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: "As officers continue with their inquiries into this incident, they are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward.

"Anyone with information which may assist can report to police online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 135 of September 28 2024. You can also phone on 101.