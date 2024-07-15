Live updates: Body found in Jay Slater hunt - Police recover young man's remains from village cliffside

Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Body found in Jay Slater hunt - Police recover young man's remains from village cliffside
15 July 2024, 13:25
Human remains have been found by Spanish police searching for Jay Slater
The teenager went missing 29 days ago after returning to his holiday accommodation after a night out.
Spanish Police said Jay Slater was found near the Tenerife village of Masca.
- 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer went missing on June 17
- “All evidence suggests" the remains are those of Jay Slater,” Spanish police say
- Police believe he died from an ‘accident or fall’
Body found with Jay Slater's possessions and clothes
A body discovered in Tenerife today was found with Jay Slater's possessions and clothes, missing persons group LBT Global reports.
"Although formal identification is yet to be carried out, the body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes," a statement said.
"A post mortem and forensic enquiries will follow.
"LBT Global are supporting the family at this distressing time and ask for everyone to afford them space and privacy to come to terms with the news."
Jay Slater's dad had issued a desperate plea
Last month, Jay Slater's father, Warren, issued a desperate plea for aid in the search for his son.
"I'm just hoping that somebody has helped off this mountain," Warren Slater told Sky.
"That's all I want... I just want him back, he's my son."
Pictured: The search for Jay Slater
Police have found human remains near where Jay Slater vanished four weeks ago today.
Jay's mum spoke of 'heartache' and slammed conspiracy theorists
Speaking yesterday, Jay Slater's mum, Debbie, expressed her "heartache" since his disappearance.
She said her family where “desperate to find our beautiful boy”.
Slater's mum wrote: “As we approach four weeks of our beautiful Jay’s disappearance, we cannot put into words the heartache we are suffering as a family.
"Jay is a typical young man who loves life, with a bright future ahead of him. This month will mark the end of his three-year apprenticeship with the world at his feet.
“He is loved by everyone and has a close bond with his family and many, many friends.”
When did Jay Slater go missing?
Jay Slater was last seen on June 17 after leaving an Airbnb in Tenerife.
The teenager, an apprentice bricklayer, was visiting the island with two friends to attend New Rave Generation' (NRG) festival, but chose to stay behind with two men he had met that evening instead of returning to where he was staying with friends.
In the days that followed, local Guardia Civil police continued to scour Tenerife's rugged terrain, with sniffer dogs, off-road vehicles and helicopters brought in to track down the missing teenager.
Now, two weeks since calling off their search, human remains have been found in the area near where Mr Slater went missing.
Civil Guard releases statement as human remains found
A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: “After 29 constant days of searching the lifeless body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.
“The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days.
“Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on June 17, pending full identification.
“Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident or fall in the area where he was found.”
"Thanks to the incessant and constant search carried out by the different units of the Civil Guard, in which they have not stopped searching for the young man every day in the Masca area, where he had allegedly disappeared, this morning GREIM agents, Mountain specialists, have found the lifeless body of the young man in a very inaccessible area."
