Live updates: Body found in Jay Slater hunt - Police recover young man's remains from village cliffside

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: “After 29 constant days of searching the lifeless body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.

“The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days.

“Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on June 17, pending full identification.

“Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident or fall in the area where he was found.”

"Thanks to the incessant and constant search carried out by the different units of the Civil Guard, in which they have not stopped searching for the young man every day in the Masca area, where he had allegedly disappeared, this morning GREIM agents, Mountain specialists, have found the lifeless body of the young man in a very inaccessible area."