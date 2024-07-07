'Everything stinks': Missing Jay Slater’s dad speaks out after mysterious 'Johnny Vegas' identified

7 July 2024, 16:03 | Updated: 7 July 2024, 16:06

Jay Slater disappeared on June 17
Jay Slater disappeared on June 17. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Jay Slater's father Warren has spoken of the family's anguish as fears grow that others are involved in the missing teen's disappearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 58-year-old said: "Everything stinks" as he went back to the mountainous region in Tenerife where the 19-year-old disappeared on June 17, to begin the search in the hope of a discovery.

However, questions still remain regarding what happened to Jay the night before he vanished.

Warren said: "It’s just a riddle and I don’t know the outcome."

He believes the two men who saw Jay last could be important in helping him to locate him.

He added: "My starting position, I’ve said this from day one, ask the two men who’ve taken him - and then start from there."

He went on to say: "We’re going round and round in circles. If they want to go and search a house they have to go to court first."

Jay disappeared after returning to a £40-a-night Airbnb with the 31-year-old convicted drug dealer Ayub Qasim and another unknown male.

Jay Slater and his mum Debbie Duncan
Jay Slater and his mum Debbie Duncan. Picture: social media

The police have declared that both men are "not relevant" and Ayub has said he has "nothing to hide".

Read More: Nigel Farage's Reform UK 'threaten national security and economic prosperity', Labour Cabinet minister warns

Read More: Crowds line the streets as family, friends and teammates gather for funeral of rugby league legend Rob Burrow

Today, it was claimed by ex-cop Mark Williams-Thomas that Ayub goes by the name "Johnny Vegas".

Jay Slater spent his final known hours at an Airbnb with Ayub Qassim.
Jay Slater spent his final known hours at an Airbnb with Ayub Qassim. Picture: Social media

The strange nickname had been circling the case for weeks and at first it was thought it referred to a second man.

After spending the night at a cottage in Masca, Jay left and called his friend Lucy Mae Law, 18, saying he was "lost in the middle of nowhere" with no water, and just one per cent left on his phone battery.

Spanish police searched the area for 12 days, but called off the search last weekend, with no sign of Jay.

Now his family are leading new attempts to identify him.

Warren added: "I was quite disappointed last Saturday when they did the search, they said the whole island was going to turn out.

"Let all the big boys do it, the police told me the big, big search was Saturday.

"We got down in that valley at 2pm and there wasn’t a soul.

"They might have been there I don’t know, they might have been there before me.

"But I was quite disappointed because I expected every fire engine, ambulance...to be looking for him.

"You need Columbo."

A search team near the last known location of Jay Slater, near to the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, continues. Picture date: Sunday June 23, 2024.
After the search was officially called off last Sunday, Jay's uncle Glen Duncan furiously lashed out at the police investigation. Picture: Alamy

Today Mr Williams-Thomas, who has been working with the family, posted a video update regarding the case.

He claimed that Jay had come into contact with an "established criminal network" in Tenerife.

However, he did not elaborate, and was unable to say whether or not the link was associated with his disappearance.

He also claimed "Johnny Vegas" was Jay's new pal Ayub.

Ayub gives details of Jay's trip back from the music festival to the Airbnb, which he left because he wanted food.

The bricklayer has been missing for almost three weeks, after disappearing in the early hours three weeks ago.

He was on his first "lads holiday" and attending a music festival in Tenerife, before the left the night out with two men.

He went back with them to their Airbnb in the mountain village of Masca.

The next morning, it's thought Jay tried to access his accommodation again in Los Cristianos.

However, following a phone call with his friend Lucy Mae Law, in which he said he had just one per cent battery and had cut his leg, he disappeared.

After the search was officially called off last Sunday, Jay's uncle Glen Duncan furiously lashed out at the police investigation.

He said he wished he could "burst into the police station" and saying he fears a "third party" could have been involved.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told Palestine's president Mahmoud Abbas that his state has an 'undeniable right' to be recognised as part of a Middle East peace process.

Starmer says recognition of Palestine is an 'undeniable right' in call with territory's president Abbas

Jess Phillips said the General Election was the worst vote she had ever stood in

Labour's Jess Phillips says opposition activists 'abused her because they were idiots, not because they were Muslims'

Rob Burrow's funeral took place on Sunday

Crowds line the streets as family, friends and teammates gather for funeral of rugby league legend Rob Burrow

James Roddis will appear in court

Highly decorated former army major-general to appear in court charged with sexual assault

x

Mother took her own life at Swiss suicide clinic 'to punish husband for getting custody of their children'

Jay Slater's movements after leaving the Airbnb are unknown

Jay Slater left remote house after unidentified woman 'falsely told him buses ran every 10 minutes', as mystery deepens

Exclusive
Nigel Farage's Reform UK are a 'threat to national security', Labour's Jonathan Reynolds has warned

Nigel Farage's Reform UK 'threaten national security and economic prosperity', Labour Cabinet minister warns

Exclusive
Alex Salmond, leader of the Alba party

Alex Salmond reveals he voted for the SNP in the General Election

Someone dug a huge hole on the beach

Mystery as nine-foot deep hole dug on popular tourist beach, as authorities raise fears of fatal collapse

Jay Slater's mother has warned of a setback in the search for her missing son

Jay Slater's mum warns of setback in search for missing son as uncle claims 'other people involved' in disappearance

Voting has opened in the second round of French elections

Voters head to the polls in second round of French elections, with far right National Rally hoping for historic victory

Keir Starmer is embarking on a UK-wide trip

Keir Starmer to call for ‘better way of working’ on UK-wide trip, as he turns to key Blair ally to fix ‘broken’ NHS

Suella Braverman said that the Conservatives deserved to lose

Tories 'deserve' landslide defeat because of Sunak's 'idiotic strategy' that 'took voters for mugs', Braverman says

A Parkinson’s expert at Walter Reed medical center has visited White House eight times since August 2023, according to US reports

Joe Biden’s doctor 'met with Parkinson’s disease specialist in White House'

England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach the Euro 2024 semi-final

England reach Euro 2024 semi-final after beating Switzerland 5-3 in dramatic penalty shoot-out

Julien Bernard was ordered to pay 200 Swiss Francs

Cyclist fined for stopping to kiss his wife during Tour de France

Latest News

See more Latest News

A cyclist died in a hit-and-run in east London

Two women arrested after cyclist in his 30s dies in east London 'hit and run'

Sir Keir Starmer described the plans as a 'gimmick'

Tories' Rwanda deportation policy 'dead and buried', PM Sir Keir Starmer confirms

Great British Bake Off contestant Dawn Hollyoak has died aged 61

Great British Bake Off star Dawn Hollyoak dies aged 61 as her family and Paul Hollywood pay tribute
Jay Slater has been missing since mid-June

Jay Slater’s uncle claims 'other people involved' in disappearance as missing teen's dad starts new search
Two arrested in Dusseldorf ahead of England's quarter-final Euros clash with Switzerland

Two arrested in Dusseldorf ahead of England's quarter-finals Euro 2024 clash with Switzerland
Andy Murray had been due to play with Emma Raducanu

Andy Murray's Wimbledon career over, after Emma Raducanu pulls out of mixed doubles

Keir Starmer has defended the appointment of James Timpson as prisons minister

Prisons minister James Timpson thinks 'only a third of prisoners should be behind bars', as Starmer defends appointment
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London, Saturday July 6, 2024. (Claudia Greco/Pool via AP)

Keir Starmer rules out surprise tax rises as he vows to take 'tough decisions for the whole country'
Keir Starmer is said to have scrapped the Rwanda scheme

Charity boss hails Keir Starmer's move to scrap 'shameful' Rwanda plan immediately after General Election win
France foils two terror plots targeting Paris Olympics as threat level 'extremely high' ahead of national election

France foils two terror plots targeting Paris Olympics with threat level 'extremely high' ahead of election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit