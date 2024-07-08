Jay Slater’s dad pleads with Interpol and British police to get involved in search for missing teenage son

By Kieran Kelly

The father of missing teenager Jay Slater has pleaded with Interpol and the British police to get involved in the search for his missing son.

Warren Slater, 58, has revisited the vast landscape in Tenerife where the 19-year-old from Lancashire went missing three weeks ago.

Speaking to The Sun, Mr Slater said: "As a family, we need to ask the British authorities to help. He's a British citizen. Get Interpol involved.

“At the moment, it’s just us. I haven’t got a team. We need a team to come over here and find out for us what the police are doing and what we need to do.

"Our hands are tied over here - we need experts.

“It’ll take an army 10 years to cover all this. I’d employ a team of Gurkhas."

It comes after it emerged that Jay may have lost the key to his apartment on the night he vanished, according to one of the last people to see him alive.

After being separated from his pals at a rave, the teen spent the night at a secluded Airbnb with two men an 11-hour walk from where he was staying.

The morning after, Jay reportedly left the Airbnb - planning to catch a bus back to his accommodation.

He was last seen leaving the Airbnb, which had been rented out by convicted drug dealer Ayub Qassim.

Now, a new theory suggests the missing Brit had lost the key to his room, leading him to look for a new place to stay.

According to The Sun, new messages from Ayub show Jay had complained about his missing keys on the night before his disappearance.

Slater’s family has previously dismissed claims the keys played a role in his disappearance.

His uncle Glen Duncan, told The Sun: "The fact he has come out and said all his mates have left him and he had nowhere to go, he was 10 minutes from his apartment in Los Cristianos.

"He's not stupid. If he didn't have a room key he could have gone to reception for a replacement."

According to former detective Mark Williams-Thomas, Ayub claims he was woken up in the morning by a phone call from one of Jay’s friends claiming the teen was “in a ditch” and had been “cut by cactuses.”

Spanish police paused their search for Jay Slater after a two-week hunt failed to provide any evidence of where he could be.

The 19-year-old’s family were said to be “baffled” by the decision to pause the search.

Spanish police insist the investigation into Jay’s disappearance remains ongoing as they continue to look into leads that may come in.

Jay’s father, Warren, believes there may have been third-party involvement, claiming “everything stinks.”