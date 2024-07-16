Former schools of Jay Slater pay tribute to ex-pupil following discovery of human remains in Tenerife

16 July 2024, 07:53 | Updated: 16 July 2024, 08:23

The two former schools of Jay Slater, 19, have paid tribute to him
The two former schools of Jay Slater, 19, have paid tribute to him.

By Flaminia Luck

Two schools attended by Jay Slater have paid tribute to their former pupil following the discovery of human remains in Tenerife yesterday.

The body was discovered on the island yesterday - close to where the missing 19-year-old from Lancashire was last seen.

The headteachers of West End Primary School and Rhyddings High School, both in his hometown of Oswaldtwistle, say "all members of the school communities, both past and present, share in our condolences".

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place, but Slater's possessions and clothes were found alongside the remains, a missing persons organisation said.

Initial investigations suggest he succumbed to "an accident or fall", Spanish police said yesterday.

Jay, 19, has been missing since June 17 after attending a music festival in Tenerife
Jay, 19, went missing on June 17 after attending a music festival in Tenerife.

The statement in full:

"As a devoted mother, we know Debbie would have never given up looking for Jay, and she and the family are firmly in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

"We hope that this tragic discovery will not only dispel any rumours, but allow the family to return with their son and afford them the dignity of their private grief and mourning.

"All members of our school communities, both past and present, share in our condolences and deepest sympathies for those that knew Jay."

- Andrew Williams, Headteacher, Rhyddings High School

- James McBride Headteacher, West End Primary School

Read More: Timeline of Jay Slater's disappearance: Everything we know as remains are found 29 days after he went missing

Read More: Live updates: Body found in Jay Slater hunt - Police recover young man's remains from village cliffside

His mother Debbie Duncan is said to be "devastated" by the discovery
His mother Debbie Duncan is said to be "devastated" by the discovery.

The remains were found in the village of Masca, not far from the £40-a-night two-bedroom Airbnb where he was staying when he vanished - a remote cottage called Case Abuela Tina, meaning Grandma Tina's house.

The teen disappeared after setting off back to his accommodation from the NRG music festival which he had attended with two friends.

His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

Read More: Jay Slater ‘looked unwell’ hours before he went missing, says Tenerife nightclub waitress who ‘gave him water’

Slater dancing at a nightclub
Slater dancing at a nightclub.

Chris Elkington, Editor of the Canarian Weekly, told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that secrecy was needed due to the dangerous conditions in the valley being searched.

He told LBC that the Spanish Civil Guard “then carried out the rest of the search under a secrecy order from the courts because the terrain was so dangerous, and they didn’t want people coming and watching or trying to assist.”

He added that volunteers searched in areas up to 600 meters below road level, adding to the danger.

A spokesman for Spain's Civil Guard said: “After 29 constant days of searching the lifeless body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.

“The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days.

“Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on June 17, pending full identification.

“Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident or fall in the area where he was found.”

"Thanks to the incessant and constant search carried out by the different units of the Civil Guard, in which they have not stopped searching for the young man every day in the Masca area, where he had allegedly disappeared, this morning GREIM agents, Mountain specialists, have found the lifeless body of the young man in a very inaccessible area."

Lancashire Police added: "We have today been notified by the Guardia Civil that they have found the body of a man and that the indications are that this is Jay Slater.

"While at this stage no formal identification has been carried out our thoughts are very much with Jay’s family at this time, and we continue to offer them our support."

Read More: Jay Slater's mum slams 'vile' conspiracies a month on from teen's disappearance - as new search team land in Tenerife

Following the discovery, missing persons charity LBT Global said possessions and clothes were found alongside the discovered body, which was also near the last location of his mobile phone.

LBT Global said: “LBT Global is saddened to announce that a body found in Tenerife does look to be that of Jay Slater. It is understood the body was found close to the site of his mobile phone’s last location.

"Although formal identification is yet to be carried out, the body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes."A post-mortem and forensic enquiries will follow.

"LBT Global are supporting the family at this distressing time and ask for everyone to afford them space and privacy to come to terms with the news."

Dozens of troops during the search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater, who disappeared on June 17
Dozens of troops during the search for 19-year-old.
The search for Slater in the Masca area of Tenerife
The search for Slater in the Masca area of Tenerife.

