Jay Slater detectives find different missing Briton while searching Tenerife gorge

Spanish police searching for Jay Slater investigate if teenager’s background is ‘relevant’ to his disappearance

Jay Slater (main) and Tenerife police hin ting for the missing Brit. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Spanish police hunting for missing British teenager Jay Slater have found a different missing Briton during their search for him.

Crews searching a desolate park close to where the teen was last seen came across a Scottish hiker who got lost in the mountainous terrain.

The unnamed hiker, 51, was found by police on Friday as they searched for Jay in an extraordinary turn to the operation.

Police said the hiker had gone into a "difficult" area that is not "suitable for travel".

The hiker, who has not yet been named, was found by police in Asomada Canyon on Friday as they searched for Slater.

Jay Slater who has been missing for more than a week. Picture: alamy

Police said in a social media post: 'Locals observed how said hiker entered very early into an area of ​​difficult access not suitable for travel and after several hours passed without him returning to the starting point, they alerted the agents who were at that time in the area. search for missing young man, Jay Slater.

"Tired and disoriented, he was located by the agents and the rescue team who helped him get out of the ravine."

Drones, sniffers dogs and helicopters have been searching the Rural de Teno National Park and its surroundings in northern Tenerife since Jay vanished more than a week ago.

Much of the hunt has been focussed on the 2,000ft ravine. It is where his phone last pinged a nearby cell tower at 8.50am on June 17.

Apprentice bricklayer Jay, from Lancashire, headed to Masca with two British men at the end of a three-day rave he flew to Tenerife to attend.

Jay told his friend he was lost in the middle of nowhere with no water and had just one per cent battery on his phone.

Yesterday, police expanded their search to an "immense" barren landscape north of where he was last seen.

Civil Guard officers confirmed forest trails and tracks north of the gorge in Teno Rural Park were also now being looked at as the ongoing search expanded to other areas.