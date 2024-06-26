Jay Slater’s family ‘living in hope’ that 19-year-old is still alive, detective says as search intensifies

Jay Slater has been missing for 10 days. Picture: social media/alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The family of missing teenager Jay Slater are ‘living in hope’ that the 19-year-old could still be found alive, a leading investigator has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Mark Williams-Thomas said Jay's family remained "united" and hope at least that if he is not safe, he is "still alive", the Express reports.

"Since I've been here, I've watched the family," Williams-Thomas told reporters.

"I spent yesterday with them and today and the night before," he continued.

"They are very, very united family. They are very supportive and they want me to find out what happened to Jay."

Jay Slater with his mum Debbie Duncan. Picture: Facebook

Williams-Thomas, who worked on finding Nicola Bulley, has criticised Spanish police for its handling of the case.

The former Met Police detective said Jay's disappearance should have been treated as a "critical incident" from the outset.

As he continues his own private work on the case, Williams-Thomas said he needs to speak to "two key people" who may have seen Slater before his disappearance.

"These are the two men that took Jay back to that holiday rental in the hills," he told reporters.

The search for Jay Slater has entered its tenth day. Picture: Alamy

Members of a search and rescue team search near the last known location of Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it emerged that police are now reportedly considering a TV appeal which could even involve his parents Debbie Duncan and Warren Slater, who have both flown to the island.

A source told The Sun: “Although it’s still entirely possible Jay got disoriented and went missing after getting lost, cops aren’t ruling anything out.

“They are open-minded to other scenarios which is why they are considering an appeal that would speak directly to people living locally who might have vital information.

“It’s a race against time and although no resources are being cut back, the next few days are absolutely crucial.”Spanish police meanwhile have told UK police forces that they don’t need their help.

A Lancashire constabulary statement said: "Whilst this case falls outside the jurisdiction of UK policing, we have made an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources.

"They have confirmed that at this time they are satisfied that they have the resources they need, but that offer remains open and they will contact us should that position change."

Jay, from Lancashire, has been missing on the Spanish island of Tenerife for over a week.

His disappearance has sparked a huge manhunt, with police combing the Canary island for him - but with no success so far.

Officers posted a 35-second clip documenting the search on social media.