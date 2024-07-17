Jay Slater's family to return to UK with his body as his heartbroken mum begins funeral plans

Jay Slater's family will fly back with his body. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Jay Slater's family are set to return to the UK with the teenager's body as his heartbroken mum begins funeral plans.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the human remains found in Tenerife belonged to the missing British teenager. Authorities said that he had fallen from high up.

It came after a month-long search across remote terrain, following Jay's disappearance after a music festival on the Spanish island on June 17.

The teenager's family flew out to help with the search for him but are now making plans for his repatriation and funeral.

The head of British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global, Matt Searle, has been supporting the family since Jay's disappearance.

He said on Tuesday that they were expected to travel back to the UK on the same plane as his body.

"Debbie (Duncan) has told me if she is not doing something she will just fall apart," Mr Searle said.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Jay had "broken bones" after a "fall from height".

He was found just yards away from where his phone had last pinged on the morning he went missing.

Ms Duncan said in a statement that she was devastated by the news that his body had been found.

"I just can't believe this could happen to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are broken," she said.

Fingerprints were used to identify the remains, a court official confirmed.

Jay Slater's body was found with broken bones. Picture: handout

A spokesperson for Ms Duncan said: "Formal identification of Jay's body will be done using a DNA sample provided by the family to the Spanish Guardia Civil during the early stages of the search.

"Debbie has said she wants to see him one last time.

"Obviously that's a personal voice but given he's been there the best part of a month in those conditions, I'm not sure that's a memory she will want."

A vigil was held for Jay at West End Methodist Church on Tuesday evening.

Tearful friends laid flowers outside his house and released balloons with messages reading "you’ll be missed" and "fly high Jay" outside the church.