Jay Slater's final cause of death revealed following post-mortem after his body was returned to UK

Jay Slater's final cause of death has been revealed. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Jay Slater's final cause of death has been revealed following a post-mortem after his body was returned to the UK.

The 19-year-old's body was returned to the UK last week after he died while on holiday in Tenerife.

A post-mortem examination found he died of traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall from height.

His death would have been instantaneous.

A "celebration of life service" is set to take place at Accrington Cemetery Chapel prior to interment.

Floral tributes will come from the family but "if anyone would like to bring a single rose to place with Jay, they are more than welcome", his relatives said in a statement issued through overseas crisis support charity LBT Global.

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie Duncan. Picture: Social media

Jay had been attending the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance on June 17.

His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island, which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca after the night out but the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled "not relevant" to the case.

The Spanish Civil Guard said Jay could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was discovered.

He was remembered in a tribute from his family, which outlined the major events and passions of his life.

"After Jay left Rhyddings High School he went on to become an apprentice bricklayer with the PH Build group, a job he greatly enjoyed," the family said.

"At the young age of five Jay started playing football for Huncoat United FC until the age of 17 and also did a few seasons with the Sunday team at St Joesph's too.

"He also loved spending time chilling out with his friends.

"Jay's love of music and dance started at a very young age. He loved attending music festivals and events across the country and also loved to socialise and meet new people."

The family has asked that, instead of flowers, people donate to LBT Global.