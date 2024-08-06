Jay Slater's funeral targeted by 'vile trolls' claiming it will be live-streamed for a fee

Jay Slater's funeral has been targeted by 'vile trolls'. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Jay Slater's funeral has been targeted by 'vile trolls' and scammers who are claiming that it will be live-streamed for a fee.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

LBT Global, a charity working with Jay's family, said it had received several reports of the scam appearing online.

Trolls have claimed to have access to a live stream link where people can watch the 17-year-old's funeral - if they send over money.

But Jay's family has strongly denied that any footage from the funeral will be streamed online.

Read more: Jay Slater's final cause of death revealed following post-mortem after his body was returned to UK

Read more: Mystery man who was one of the last people to see Jay Slater alive breaks silence

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie Duncan. Picture: Social media

LBT Global issued a warning over the "hurtful and deeply unrespectful" scam.

Chief Executive Matthew Searle, from the charity, told the Sun: "We are inundated with reports of these scams, and as fast as we can get the platforms to remove them, more appear.

"To be completely clear – there is no live stream of Jay's funeral, and anyone claiming to offer one is a scam.

"As much as being hurtful and deeply unrespectful, this is taking vital donations away from a small charity.

"We ask that anyone seeing one of these pages reports it to the platform. Please don't follow them or send them money.

"It is so typical of the vile trolling this family have received for them to target something so special as a funeral."

Jay Slater. Picture: Social media

It comes after a post-mortem examination found Jay died of traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall from height. His death would have been instantaneous.

A "celebration of life service" is set to take place at Accrington Cemetery Chapel.

Jay had been attending the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance on June 17.

His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island, which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca after the night out but the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled "not relevant" to the case.

The Spanish Civil Guard said Jay could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was discovered.