Jay Slater ‘looked unwell’ hours before he went missing, says Tenerife nightclub waitress who ‘gave him water’

Jay Slater went missing nearly a month ago. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Jay Slater 'looked unwell' hours before he went missing, a waitress who gave him water in a Tenerife nightclub has claimed.

Social media footage shows Jay, 19, dancing at the Papagayo nightclub in Playa de las Americas, Tenerife.

The Lancashire teenager visited the Spanish island for a three-day music festival with friends, before he went missing on June 17. He has not been seen since.

A waitress who had been working on the night of his disappearance has now come forward with more information, telling The Sun: "I remembered Jay, because he was unstable on his feet."

Jay Slater dancing at a nightclub. Picture: TikTok

"I gave him some water for free as he didn't look well."

She added: "I feel so much for his family."

What happened to Jay Slater?

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie Duncan. Picture: Social Media

Jay finished raving in the early hours of June 17, when he travelled in a hire car with two Brits to their Airbnb in Masca, which is around an hour drive away from where he had been staying.

The teenager posted a Snapchat at around 7.30am on June 17 showing him holding a cigarette.

He would have to wait two hours for a bus back to his accommodation, so he began an 11-hour walk back, ringing his friend Lucy Law on the way.

At around 8.50am he told her had no battery on his phone and needed water.

He has not been seen since.

Police do not believe there is any criminality involved in Jay's disappearance.