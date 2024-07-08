Jay Slater ‘lost’ apartment key night before disappearance, new theory claims - as father says 'everything stinks'

Police paused their search for Jay Slater two weeks after he vanished. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Missing Brit Jay Slater may have lost the key to his apartment on the night he vanished, according to one of the last people to see him alive.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

19-year-old Jay disappeared three weeks ago while holidaying in Tenerife with friends.

After being separated from his pals at a rave, the teen spent the night at a secluded Airbnb with two men an 11-hour walk from where he was staying.

The morning after, Jay reportedly left the Airbnb - planning to catch a bus back to his accommodation.

He was last seen leaving the Airbnb, which had been rented out by convicted drug dealer Ayub Qassim.

Now, a new theory suggests the missing Brit had lost the key to his room, leading him to look for a new place to stay.

According to The Sun, new messages from Ayub show Jay had complained about his missing keys on the night before his disappearance.

Slater’s family has previously dismissed claims the keys played a role in his disappearance.

It has been three weeks since Jay Slater vanished while on holiday in Tenerife. Picture: Supplied

His uncle Glen Duncan, told The Sun: "The fact he has come out and said all his mates have left him and he had nowhere to go, he was 10 minutes from his apartment in Los Cristianos.

"He's not stupid. If he didn't have a room key he could have gone to reception for a replacement."

According to former detective Mark Williams-Thomas, Ayub claims he was woken up in the morning by a phone call from one of Jay’s friends claiming the teen was “in a ditch” and had been “cut by cactuses.”

Read more: Heartbreaking reason Jay Slater 'turned down lift home' before wandering into mountains, ex-detective reveals

Read more: ‘My daughter is safer in Spain’: Immigration in Germany is ‘out of control’, says Real Madrid star Toni Kroos

Spanish police paused their search for Jay Slater after a two-week hunt failed to provide any evidence of where he could be.

The 19-year-old’s family were said to be “baffled” by the decision to pause the search.

Spanish police insist the investigation into Jay’s disappearance remains ongoing as they continue to look into leads that may come in.

Jay’s father, Warren, believes there may have been third-party involvement, claiming “everything stinks.”

He told The Sun: "My starting position, I’ve said this from day one, ask the two men who’ve taken him - and then start from there."